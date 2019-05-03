Victoria’s Secret Model Shanina Shaik Goes Braless Under See-Through White Crop Top In Sultry New Snap

Shanina Shaik definitely knows how to turn heads in the sexiest of outfits.

The 28-year-old is one of the most popular Victoria’s Secret Angels and her social media following continues to grow with the black-haired beauty amassing nearly 2 million followers on Instagram alone. While many of her photos show her clad in a bikini or lingerie from a photo shoot, Shaik also regularly stuns her fans in normal, everyday clothing.

In one of her most recent posts, Shaik looks absolutely gorgeous wearing her long dark locks down and posing in a cozy, white chair. The bombshell goes virtually makeup free, letting her natural beauty shine through while she’s all smiles for the photo op. Shaik puts on an incredibly hot display in a cropped white top that she goes braless in, showing off her perky breasts.

The model also goes casual on the bottom, sporting a pair of black sweats and a few rings on her fingers as accessories. Shanina’s fans have taken a liking to her sexy, laid back attire and they’ve let her know their thoughts on the hot snapshot — giving it over 22,000 likes in addition to 170 plus comments.

Most followers commented on the post to let Shanina know that they’re huge fans of hers while countless others couldn’t help but comment on the braless aspect of the photo.

“You’re Incredible,” one follower wrote with a gold crown emoji.

“Queen of natural beauty.”

“Too much beautyy [sic],” another fan wrote along with two heart emojis.

After this post, the model wowed fans with another up close and personal photo where she again appears to be makeup free. In the sexy selfie, she purses her lips and looks into the camera as her long dark locks flow at her sides. She pairs a black turtleneck sweater with a leather jacket and much like her previous post — fans can’t get enough of it.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the model was in attendance at Travis Scott’s star-studded birthday bash. Shaik posted a photo of herself at the event, which was also attended by plenty of other big names including French Montana, Travis Barker, Machine Gun Kelly, Kanye West, and many other members of the Kardashian/Jenner family.

Ultimately, the party ended up having to get shut down by the fire marshals. Many celebs were seen getting escorted out by firefighters but judging by Kylie Jenner’s Instagram stories, it appears as though a good time was had by all before the shindig came to an end.

Fans can keep up with all of Shaik’s photos on Instagram.