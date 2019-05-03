Khloe Kardashian Lashes Out At Fan Who Claims She Doesn’t Leave The House Without True’s Nanny

Khloe Kardashian is hitting back at one fan who claimed that she doesn’t take her daughter, True Thompson, out without her nanny in tow.

According to People Magazine, Khloe Kardashian loves to post photos of her adorable daughter, True, on social media, and this week one fan decided to call the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star out. The Instagram user claimed that Khloe doesn’t ever take True anywhere without the little girl’s nanny coming along for the ride.

The fan said that Kardashian’s nanny is seen in every photo, and every place that she goes such as the market, a party, or lunch. The comment also claimed that Khloe doesn’t mother on her own.

However, the reality star decided to hit back at the rude comment, claiming that there is a reason that True’s nanny is often seen out with her and her daughter.

“I can go anywhere and everywhere with whom I choose to. I choose to treat everybody like family that is in my house. I choose to invite whoever wants to come to fun outings. We all love and enjoy the farmers market and it’s so fun to go places and create memories together,” Khloe stated.

“I hope you have a happy and blessed day. I also hope that you are very kind to the ones that are kind to you. The ones that are not, probably need your kindness even more,” Kardashian added to the Instagram user.

As previously reported by the magazine, Khloe Kardashian has been “open” to having other come in and help her with little True. The reality star is a single mom since splitting with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, earlier this year, and had already been raising the little girl on her own as the NBA star lives in Cleveland for most of the year.

Another source told the outlet that Khloe is a very “hands-on” mother to her baby girl.

Last year, Kardashian thanked her loyal fans for all of their support when she opened up about having to supplement the baby with formula after revealing that breastfeeding wasn’t working for her.

Khloe told her fans that mommy shaming was a real thing, but that she loved the support she got following her breastfeeding battle.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s life by watching Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, or following the reality star on Instagram.