‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: Where Is Fenmore Baldwin?

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal what Fenmore Baldwin has been up to despite rumors that actor Zack Tinker left the show.

Unimpressed with Fen’s (Zack Tinker) work ethic, Devon (Bryton James) sent the burgeoning pop star on tour recently, and since then, Fen hasn’t been in Genoa City, although his parents Lauren (Tracey Bregman) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) recently mentioned him. Fans speculated that perhaps Fen actor, Zack Tinker, had left the show.

According to a report from TV Source Magazine, Tinker is still on Y&R. In an interview, Tinker revealed, “I don’t know how much I can say about it. However, I am still on the show! I think that’s all I can say technically. Fen is still on the show. Nobody needs to worry about him being gone! He’s not gone forever, and that’s kind of all I can say.”

For fans who feel Fen has been gone on tour way too long, the actor agreed. He said, “I think so too! I think Fen’s learned his lesson and is ready to return to GC. Stir things up a bit!”

On New Year’s Eve, when the clock struck midnight, Fen kissed Lola (Sasha Calle), and he seemed to think that he had a chance with her, but then he walked in on Lola and Kyle (Michael Mealor) kissing. Soon after that, Devon sent him on tour to learn how to work harder in the music business.

However, The Inquisitr reported that Summer (Hunter King) is still scheming ways to get Kyle back for herself. Lola is busy in Genoa City with the opening of Society, so if Fen returns, he may have a shot at romancing Lola again depending on how well Summer’s plans work out with Kyle. Certainly, Society has a venue for music, so Fen may perform there sometime.

For fans who want to see Tinker as soon as possible, there’s some good news. He was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award as Younger Actor in a Drama Series for his work as Fen on the show. The Daytime Emmy Awards are on Sunday, May 5 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Pasadena, CA with hosts Sheryl Underwood and Mario Lopez. While the show will not air live on TV, it is available via live stream video, according to Soaps In Depth.

Tinker and several other Y&R favorites will walk the red carpet on Sunday afternoon ahead of the show, which starts at 8 p.m. EDT.