Chantel Jeffries Leaves Little To The Imagination In Shimmering Silver Mesh Jumpsuit At The 2019 BBMAs

Songstress and DJ Chantel Jeffries made everyone’s jaws drop when she showed up to the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Las Vegas on Wednesday night in a barely-there get-up. Wearing just a silver mesh jumpsuit that left little skin covered, Jeffries sizzled on the red carpet.

The singer was dressed in a metallic-silver jumpsuit made of a mesh material that showed off her bronzed skin and sculpted figure. She wore nude underwear but left her busty assets on display with just a small strip of sparkly fabric crossing her chest. The model added a pair of strappy, nude-colored high heels to the look, which showed off her white-painted toenails. She also wore plenty of sparkly jewelry to match the shimmering jumpsuit, including several rings and large hoop earrings.

Jeffries let her perfectly-styled wavy, dark-brown locks loose over her chest and back and used an air-brush finish on her face, complete with thick black-lined eyes, smokey shadow, and pink, pouty lips.

The brunette bombshell is known for leading a multi-faceted career as a world-traveling DJ, model, and social media and YouTube star. She has also worked with many Hollywood celebrities, including Khloe Kardashian on her Good American Jeans brand, according to the Daily Mail.

Jeffries also shot to fame after briefly dating popstar Justin Bieber in 2014.

The DJ posted her BBMA outfit on her Instagram page so her 4.3 million followers could get an eyeful of her sizzling outfit. It hit over 250,000 likes in its first day of being posted and garnered hundreds of comments from fans complimenting her on the outfit and telling her how gorgeous she looked.

Loading...

One fan called her “the most beautiful woman in the world” while another wrote, “You look like a glamorous Wonder Woman.” Another commented, “I expected nothing less. You are flawless.”

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards saw many talented artists nominated for an award in one of its many categories. Most notably, rapper Cardi B led the nominations, earning 21 in 18 different categories while Drake officially became the BBMA’s most-awarded artist, having earned 27 in total, according to the Billboard website.

The “Girls Like You” singer took home six awards out of the 21 nominations, in the categories of Top Rap Female Artist, Top Rap Song with “I Like It (ft. Bad Bunny & J Balvin),” and Top Hot 100 Song, Top Radio Song, Top Selling Song, and Top Collaboration with Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You (ft. Cardi B).”