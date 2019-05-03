‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Mariah Receives Another Threat

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, May 3 bring a new threat for Mariah, a surprising request for Sharon, and a devious scheme for Summer.

In Las Vegas, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Sharon (Sharon Case) woke up in their hotel room, and Sharon said something felt weird. Then, they went to check out the psychiatrist. Dr. Calhoon wouldn’t reveal any details about Victor (Eric Braeden), but on their way out, Rey knocked over a black briefcase and piles of cash fell out.

Back at the hotel, Sharon and Rey wonder why the briefcase held at least $50,000 in cash. Back home, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) researched Riza Thomas (Tina Casciani), and she called Rey to give him the tip. Speaking of Riza, Victor met with her at a bar. He asked her where “he” is, and she said she “he” was happy before Victor showed up. During their meeting, Riza got a call from Rey, but Victor told her not to answer it. Later, Victor showed up at Rey and Sharon’s hotel and asked to speak with Sharon privately.

At Jabot, Kyle (Michael Mealor) got a text to meet Lola (Sasha Calle) for lunch at Society. Summer (Hunter King) received a compliment from Rebecca Barlow (Jennifer Taylor) about her influencer campaign idea. Then, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Rebecca went to Crimson Lights where they ran into Nick (Joshua Morrow). They realized Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) was the person they all had in common.

Rebecca went to Nick’s house, and they kissed, but Nick wasn’t into it. Rebecca realized that Nick didn’t want something casual, and she told him that she isn’t ready for anything serious, and then Rebecca left.

At Society, Abby (Melissa Ordway) tried to get the details about Kyle’s surprise, and Lola said it was perfect. Kyle showed up for lunch, and he told Lola that Summer decided to stay on at Jabot, and Lola was okay with that. After Kyle left, Lola admitted she felt terrible for Summer, but Abby told her not to. Kyle left his tablet, so Lola decided to take it back to him at Jabot.

Meanwhile, Summer helped a confused Dina (Marla Adams) at Jabot, and Kyle returned. Dina thought Summer was Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Kyle was Jack (Peter Bergman), and Summer suggested that they take their mom out for lunch. When Lola showed up, Kyle was gone, according to The Inquisitr. Kyle, Summer, and Dina got back in time for Kyle to say goodbye to Lola. Meanwhile, Summer planned a business trip to New York with Kyle. Instead of letting Kyle go, Summer prepared to fight for him.

Finally, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) received a text that said, “I won’t be ignored. Someday soon you’ll know my pain.” Right after that, a man bumped into Mariah, and she was scared.