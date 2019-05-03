Friday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Maggie Reunites With Nicole, Marlena Comforts Sarah

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, May 3, 2019 reveal that the women in Salem will be going through a lot of emotions to end the week.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans can expect to see Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers) reunite with Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) for the first time since finding out that Nicole was alive. The two women will share a very emotional reunion for many reasons.

Before leaving Salem, Nicole had learned to rely on Maggie. Nicole’s daughter Holly is Maggie’s granddaughter, and one of the only things she has left of her late son, Dr. Daniel Jonas. When Nicole was presumed dead, Maggie was devastated by the news, and heartbroken that little Holly was left an orphan.

Holly wen to live with Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin), the mother of Daniel’s son, Parker. This week it was revealed that Holly was kidnapped by Xander Cook (Paul Telfer), and the whole town is seemingly looking for the little girl.

Maggie will offer Nicole support as the search for Holly continues. The two women, who will be both be distraught, will focus on getting Holly back and will hold each other up during the difficult time in their lives.

In the latest #DAYS, Eric is reunited with Nicole!https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/nSo713vcUU — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) April 30, 2019

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives viewers will see that Maggie’s daughter, Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey), will also be seeking comfort. However, she’ll get it from Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall).

Sarah will tell Marlena how heartbroken she is over losing Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan). Marlena is the person who initially got Sarah to reveal her true feelings to Eric, and the pair decided that they were in love and were going to tell Sarah’s fiance, Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder), who also happens to be Eric’s brother, that they were going to be together.

However, when the pair arrived to talk to Rex, they shockingly found Nicole alive and waiting to reunite with the love of her life, Eric. Sarah was destroyed by the news of Nicole’s return to Salem, but understood that she needed to back away from the situation.

Elsewhere in Salem, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will search for Holly Jonas, not aware that Ted Laurent (Giles Marini) is involved in the kidnapping by working with Xander to keep the little girl hidden away.

In addition, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will continue her plan to seduce Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) in hopes of stealing his money, power, and business.

Fans can see more drama in Salem by tuning into Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.