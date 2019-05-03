Doctor Suggests Meghan Markle Could Have A C-Section Because Of Her Age

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle might end up needing a Caesarean because she is older — at least that is what one doctor thinks.

The Sun reported that Dr. Carol Cooper told Fabulous Digital that since Markle is a geriatric mother, meaning she is pregnant and over the age of 35, she would more likely to need the procedure. She said reasons include the greater likelihood of birth complications. Since there is a chance for a longer labor, more bleeding is possible, and that increases the the risk of the baby becoming stressed.

Cooper also said that there would be no reason to think that Markle, 37, should have more complications giving birth than a younger woman, but added there are always higher risks for women over 35.

“Like higher blood pressure, preeclampsia, diabetes of pregnancy called gestation diabetes, she is more likely to have a premature baby and has a slightly higher risk of a still birth,” she said.

“There are also possible chromosome conditions that she is more likely to get,” she added.

Cooper also said that doctors are generally cautious about letting women over 35 go past their due dates, adding that they will often suggest inducing the birth in situations when it does happen.

“The placenta doesn’t work as well after the due date, therefore the baby is at risk of not thriving,” she explained.

In March, The Sun reported that a source said the duchess was worried about having to undergo the procedure. Markle was also reportedly stressed about having to look “immaculate on the hospital steps just hours later,” the source said, adding that like any first-time mother, she was simply worried about the birth in general.

Entertainment Tonight reported earlier in the month that Markle was considering giving birth at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, which is near the royal couple’s home at Frogmore Cottage.

ET also reported that the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London, where Kate Middleton and Princess Diana delivered all of their children, is another possibility for the royal baby’s birth.

The possibility of a natural birth is also a possibility. Vanity Fair reported that friends of the couple said that Markle was learning how to hypno-birth, adding that she wanted a natural birth, if possible. The source said that Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, is holistic and natural, so it is not surprising that the duchess would want to go the natural route.