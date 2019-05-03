Donald Trump Fears Joe Biden, Strategy Is To Attack Biden’s Only Living Son, Hunter Biden, Trump Allies Say

Political allies of Donald Trump are openly discussing how to attack Democrat Joe Biden, by going after Biden's family, an 'Atlantic Monthly' report says.

Former United States Vice President Joe Biden announced his candidacy for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination just last week, but already he leads Donald Trump in a head-to-head matchup by seven percentage points, in a national average of all polls compiled by Real Clear Politics. In fact, in every Biden vs. Trump matchup poll taken since February — a total of nine polls by seven different polling organizations — Barack Obama’s vice president leads Trump by at least five and as many as 13 percentage points, indicating that if the election were held now, Biden would vanquish Trump in a landslide.

Trump apparently has taken notice, because according to a report published Thursday by The Atlantic Monthly magazine, “Team Trump sees Biden as a genuine threat to the 45th president’s second term.” And Trump and his allies have come up with a strategy to weaken Biden.

They plan to attack Biden’s only living child, his 49-year-old son Hunter Biden. Several Trump allies told Atlantic reporter Peter Nicholas that Hunter Biden brings “liabilities” to Biden’s campaign, and that they consider him fair game for political attacks.

“You’ll notice the left doesn’t mind going after Don Jr.,” Trump ally and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich told the magazine. “So it’s a little bit late for them to say it’s unfair.”

Hunter Biden, 49-year-old son of Joe Biden. Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

Biden has fathered three children, all by his first wife, Neilia. But a 13-month-old daughter, Naomi, was killed in a 1972 traffic accident that also killed Neilia Biden, as Politico has recounted. The older of Biden’s two sons, Beau Biden, died of brain cancer in 2015, leaving Hunter Biden as his last remaining child.

But in 2014, Hunter Biden was discharged from the U.S. Navy Reserves after a positive result on a test for cocaine, as The Wall Street Journal reported.

More recently, Hunter Biden — a lawyer — served on the board of a Ukrainian oil company. Now, according to The New York Times, Trump allies plan to make the younger Biden’s work in Ukraine a target for campaign attacks, claiming that when Biden as vice-president led a U.S. effort to stop corruption in Ukraine, he was actually doing so to benefit his son.

Donald Trump reportedly plans to attack Joe Biden’s son as a way to damage Biden politically. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

While there is no hard evidence to back up the assertion, Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani is actively promoting the line of attack, calling for an investigation, and claiming a “Ukraine conspiracy,” in a Thursday Twitter post.

Harvard Law professor and constitutional scholar Laurence Tribe, also on Twitter, accused Giuliani and Trump of “corruptly pushing” Attorney General William Barr to “weaponize” the Department of Justice by using it to investigate the Biden family.

At a Wednesday Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, California Senator Kamala Harris, as Inquisitr reported, questioned Barr as to whether Trump or anyone at the White House had “suggested” that he open investigations into “anyone.” But Barr declined to answer the question, saying, “I don’t know.