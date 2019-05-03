Emily Ratajkowski Goes Completely Topless, Puts Famous Booty On Display In Steamy Instagram Pics

The gorgeous model showed off her incredible curves in a series of tighter-than-skin outfits from her new Inamorata BODY collection.

Emily Ratajkowski has just set Instagram on fire with a collection of sweltering photos that left many of her fans wanting more.

Not one to shy away from flaunting her insane body in skin-baring snaps, the gorgeous Vogue model has a penchant for showing off her assets in racy outfits and skimpy lingerie on the popular social media platform. More often than not, Emily’s sexy photos showcase daring designs from her own fashion lines of beachwear and lingerie – Inamorata SWIM and Inamorata BODY, respectively.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the stunning supermodel and savvy business woman launched her Inamorata BODY line in early February, when she turned up the heat on Instagram by posing in barely-there lacy lingerie and form-fitting leisurewear. Just three months after the big reveal, Emily has now dropped a new Inamorata BODY collection – and she is currently spreading the word on social media with some seriously sizzling photos.

Earlier today, the brunette bombshell sent temperatures soaring on Instagram after posting a slew of provocative pics, in which she showed off her killer curves in several new designs from the recently released Inamorata BODY collection. In one particularly risqué photo, Emily was seen wearing nothing but a pair of skintight shorts and thigh-high leather boots as she went completely topless to promote her latest fashion venture.

Posing inside a sumptuous-looking manor, Emily was photographed with her back resting against an imposing white column as she covered her bare chest with one of her arms. The 27-year-old stunner flashed some serious underboob in the saucy snap, showing off her rock-hard abs in the process.

For the undeniably torrid snapshot, the model slipped into a pair of form-fitting shorts, ones boasting an eye-catching punch-pink color. The garment is available on the Inamorata Woman website under the name “Soto Short” and also comes in other colors as well, including turquoise, red, black, and blue-gray.

To illustrate that, Emily also shared a sultry photo of herself donning the turquoise “Soto” shorts. In a head-turning pic, one posted to her label’s Instagram page, the ravishing model and actress knelt down on an elegant white staircase to showcase the curve-clinging garment, which she paired with the matching “Elysian” crop top from the new Inamorata BODY collection.

Soon after that, Emily followed up with yet another extremely seductive photo, in which she modeled a very revealing red miniskirt. A quick scan of the Inamorata Woman website showed that the dangerously short miniskirt bares the name of “Euclid Skirt.”

The “Blurred Lines” hottie teamed up the scanty garment with an even skimpier crop top in a matching red color, one sold under the name of “Burton Top” on the label’s website. She topped off her look with pink boots and sprawled her sculpted body over the white padded stairs to showcase her barely-there ensemble, flaunting her curvy backside.

Another eye-popping snapshot shared to Instagram today on the Inamorata Woman profile showed a red-clad Emily lounging on the top of some kitchen cabinets. In the photo, the I Feel Pretty actress was wearing yet another red ensemble made up of the “Wilshire Skirt” and “Olympic Top.”

Last but not least, a final Instagram update from Inamorata Woman showed Emily modeling the blue-gray “Wilshire Skirt” and matching “Elysian Top.” As she posed in a green garden next to an antique-looking water fountain, the dark-haired beauty flaunted her hourglass figure in the sun-kissed snap, oozing confidence and sex appeal in her curve-hugging attire.

More sizzling snaps from Emily’s new photo shoot are available on the Inamorata Woman website.