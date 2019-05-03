Zach And Tori Roloff Hope To Have ‘A Little Pack,’ ‘LPBW’ Pair Ready For More Kids Whenever It Happens

The Roloff family of TLC’s Little People, Big World just did some traveling and media promotion and they shared some fun tidbits while on this trip. Zach and Tori know that all of their LPBW fans are anxious to find out when they will expand their family and have little Jackson become a big brother, and they just revealed some scoop on that front.

As The Inquisitr has shared in the past, Tori Roloff has gotten used to being on the receiving end of pregnancy speculation. Little People, Big World fans have wondered more than once if she might be expecting again and she opened up via social media a while ago about how difficult it can be to be the person on the receiving end of this.

While Tori and Zach don’t have any pregnancy announcements to make yet, it sounds as if they may not be far away from expanding their family. The two talked with Us Weekly and acknowledged that they are hoping to add more children to their crew soon, and it seems that Zach has big ideas.

“We have plans. We want a family. I would love four or five kids. I want a little pack. Right now, we’re just kind of [like], if it happens, it happens.”

Zach may be hoping for four or five kids, but it looks like Tori’s keeping things a bit more vague for now.

“It’s just on God’s timing and just whenever. We’re ready for it.”

Jackson turns two-years-old very soon and Zach noted that the little guy is running, talking a lot, mimicking a ton, and understanding plenty. Tori added that Jackson enjoys having the Little People, Big World crew around and at this point, he still has fun filming.

LPBW fans know that Zach’s brother Jeremy and his wife Audrey chose to leave the show before this latest season filmed. They may pop up on-air from time to time, as is the case with Zach’s younger brother Jacob and sister Molly. However, Zach and Tori are sticking with the show alongside his dad Matt and mom Amy.

How soon will Tori and Zach Roloff have baby news to share? Having the Little People, Big World stars talk opening about being ready for more kids will surely spark a fresh round of baby bump watching among fans who are anxious to follow along with another pregnancy. It may be too soon to expect any news on this front, but LPBW fans will be excited by the idea that Jackson might get the opportunity to become a big brother sooner rather than later.