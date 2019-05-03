Leah Remini Calls Quarantined Scientology Ship ‘A Blessing In Disguise’

Earlier this week, one of the Church of Scientology’s multiple ships, Freewind, had to be quarantined off the coast of St. Lucia due to a measles outbreak. Former member of the church, actress Leah Remini, has now opened up about how she feels the quarantine is a “blessing in disguise,” and how she’s hopeful that those who are wishing to flee the church will now have the opportunity to do so.

As Newsweek shared, Remini, who is now an outspoken activist against the church after witnessing what she felt were horrors inside of the organization, thinks that the docked ship offers an out for people who might be feeling as she once felt, and this could be an easy way for them to get out while they can.

“This outbreak could be a blessing in disguise because maybe some people can get off this ship of horrors. Circumstances like this give an opportunity for some agencies or authorities to gain access to this ship beyond what would normally be offered,” Remini said.

Newsweek further added that some ex-members have come out and stated that they had been held against their free will, but there’s no way to tell that those stranded on the ship in St. Lucia are being told they can’t leave, other than being held for the quarantine.

The ship is one of the many training vessels the church uses to help it’s members further advance in the organization, and they refer to it as a “pinnacle of a deeply spiritual journey.” Those in Scientology focus their time on ranking up in the church, and when they board the ship it’s in the hope that they will advance to New OT VIII, which Scientology considers to be the highest level of spirituality for their members.

Remini, who left the church in 2013 after being a member for the majority of her life, is hopeful that a doctor or any other medically trained individual will board the Freewind and ask people if they wish to leave, or if they are unable to leave under the church’s command. Remini thinks that having an outsider board the ship will be the perfect opportunity for those wishing to leave the organization to disembark the ship, and the organization, once and for all.

Though, Remini is concerned that once people do get the opportunity to leave, they won’t take it. Based off of her experience, she feels as though members of the church who are wishing to leave may feel as though they will have no place to go once they walk away. The King of Queens alum stressed that there are networks and support systems in place for those who are ready to get out, even though they might have been told they don’t exist, as a means for the church to keep people under their control.

“They don’t know that they have a place to go. They don’t know there are people out here who are willing to literally take these people in and help them. They have no way of contacting us. When you really look at it, they need someone to care,” Remini added.