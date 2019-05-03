Meghan Markle Baby Gender Just Revealed By Queen Elizabeth?

Did one item that was seen in Queen Elizabeth’s motorcade just reveal the gender of the royal baby that will be born any day to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex?

The Daily Mail reported that a pink blanket was spotted within the Queen’s Bentley automobile as she drove to Windsor Castle. The car was bringing her majesty to a service of the Royal Victorian Order at St George’s Chapel in front of 1,200 people reported the newspaper.

‘Then we saw a vehicle that had pink paraphernalia at the back of the windscreen go past – it was going very slowly over speed bumps,” said Tamoor Ali to the paper. Reportedly royal betmakers have suspended betting over the gender of Markle’s baby after it appeared that “someone knows something” and was skewing the process.

Leading betmaker Paddy Power revealed to The Daily Mail, “Combined with the rumors and speculation has us convinced that the royal arrival has already happened and if the betting is anything to go by, it’s almost certainly a baby girl.”

Markle has not been seen in public for 50 days this far, since her last official engagement with Prince Harry when she visited New Zealand house on March 19. The prince continues to fulfill his duties to the royal family, including an appearance at the London Marathon and an appearance at the Anzac Day service alongside sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will indeed have a big month ahead of them. Along with the birth of their first child, the couple will celebrate their first anniversary on May 19. Their wedding, which was watched by an estimated 18M people around the world, was an event paralleled to the nuptials of his mother and father, Princess Diana, and Prince Charles when they wed in 1981.

The ceremony occurred at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, the same place Harry was baptized in 1984. Said Kensington Palace in a statement as reported by Biography, “Her Majesty The Queen has granted permission for the wedding to take place at the Chapel.”

The couple’s ceremony was followed by a reception at St. George’s Hall where those that were invited to the ceremony were also asked to be a part of the luncheon reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth. The couple had a smaller reception later that evening, a less formal affair at Frogmore Cottage, a large property on the grounds of their current home, for around 200 of their family and friends.