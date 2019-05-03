Jaden Smith To Play Kanye West In New TV Series ‘Omniverse’

Jaden Smith is about to take on a huge role. The young actor and singer will play the role of his real-life friend, rapper Kanye West, in a brand new television series titled Omniverse.

According to a report by Variety, Jaden will play a younger version of Kanye West on the show, which the rapper serves as an executive producer for.

The show, Omniverse, will be a half-hour limited anthology series that examines the “many doors of perception.” Season 1 will dive into the Ego through the alternative-reality Kanye, played by Jaden.

Fans may know Jaden from his acting work in films such as The Pursuit of Happyness and After Earth with his famous father, Will Smith, as well as the Karate Kid remake.

However, he’s been busy in his acting career as of late with films such as Life in a Year and Skate Kitchen. He’s also starred in two Netflix projects, which included animated series Neo Yokio, and The Get Down from Baz Luhrmann.

In 2017, Jaden released his solo album Syre, and has hinted that he may have another album coming out sometime later this year.

USA Today reported that Smith recently performed at Coachella, where he was joined on stage by his dad and his sister, Willow, for his performance.

Jaden Smith will play a young "alternate reality" Kanye in a new @showtime series: https://t.co/DdRHNaxyxD pic.twitter.com/tpWfQkkE4f — Complex (@Complex) May 1, 2019

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jaden Smith’s family has been very close to Kanye West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, and her family in the past. However, things got a bit awkward earlier this year between the families.

Back in February, Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, was accused of hooking up with Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson. Khloe lashed out at Jordyn, who is considered a part of the Smith family due to her late father’s friendship with Will Smith.

Things got so bad that Jordyn decided to sit down with Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, on her Facebook series, Red Table Talk, and set the record straight. However, Jordyn has seemingly been disowned by the Kardashians following the scandal.

Although there is drama, Jaden is said to be staying out of it, as he is close with both Jordyn and members of the Kardashian/Jenner clan, like Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian.

“Jaden would love to see Kylie and Jordyn fix this, but he’s made it clear he’s not getting involved at all. Jaden is definitely staying out of it as much as possible and hopefully completely, but if he was ever forced to pick a side the Kardashians would win his loyalty,” a source told Hollywood Life of the situation.

Fans can keep up with Jaden Smith and Kanye West as they embark on their new TV project by following them on social media.