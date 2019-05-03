Carrie Underwood Shares Adorable Personal Family Photos Of Her Sons On New Tour

Carrie's giving fans their first full family photo including her 3-month-old son, Jacob.

Carrie Underwood is sharing adorable family photos with her fans on her brand new tour. During the opening night of her ‘Cry Pretty Tour 360’ in Greensboro, North Carolina, on May 1, the country superstar flashed up some very personal photos as she performed, including never before seen snaps of her 4-year-old son Isaiah and 3-month-old baby Jacob.

Concertgoers on Twitter revealed that the American Idol Season 4 winner used the personal snaps as the backdrop while performing the song “Kingdom.” The track, taken from her new album Cry Pretty, tells a sweet love story about a couple who are happily in love with two children.

Fans lucky enough to have attended the first night of the show – which The Inquisitr previously reported saw the star recover like a pro following a minor technical issue – have been sharing glimpses at the tour performance across social media, showing the snaps that flash up on the projection screens around the stage.

One particularly sweet picture is the very first full family snap Carrie’s shown to fans since her and her husband, former NHL player Mike Fisher, welcomed baby Jacob into the world back in January.

Underwood could be seen holding on to their bundle of joy, while Mike wrapped his arms around his wife and little Isaiah – who showed off a big grin for the camera while posing with both of his famous parents.

Okay, as requested by @thequeencarrieu here is the photo montage from Kingdom's moment of the show. Makes me want my own babies so bad ???????????? #TheCryPrettyTour360 pic.twitter.com/X4bwR82kN7 — Jake ???? (@SpinninBottles) May 2, 2019

Another very personal family photo showed both of the “Love Wins” singer’s boys laying down next to each other, plus there’s also an adorable snap of Carrie posing with her youngest son during what appeared to be a family vacation.

Prior to dropping the Cry Pretty album last September, Underwood explained to CMT’s Cody Alan that “Kingdom” is one of only a couple of songs on the album that was directly influenced by her own life experiences. She confirmed at the time, via iHeartRadio, that the song reflects her own family life.

“It’s about home,” the country superstar explained of the song. “When I sing it, I think of my home growing up in Checotah, my parent’s house. It’s completely not perfect but it’s beautiful.”

“That’s definitely very personal,” the mom of two then added of the track.

But this isn’t the first time Carrie has used a song that hits close to home to give her fans a glimpse at her life as a mom.

During her 2016 ‘Storyteller: Stories In The Round Tour,’ Underwood flashed up photos of herself, husband Mike, and Isaiah – who was then just a baby – during the song “What I Never Knew I Always Wanted.”

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Underwood recently opened up about the possibility of giving both Isaiah and Jacob a sibling after tragically suffering three miscarriages before welcoming her son into the world back in January.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Carrie also spoke to Entertainment Tonight this week about bringing both of her boys on the road with her, joking that life on tour with two boys is a “wonderful mess.”

“It just makes my heart happy [that] I have the kind of job where I can bring my children with me and they can be a part of it,” the mom of two said. “My work and my life kind of collide all together and it makes for a big, wonderful mess.”