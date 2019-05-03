‘RHONY’ Star Tinsley Mortimer Confirms Relationship Status, Are She And Boyfriend Scott Kluth Back Together?

Tinsley Mortimer addressed her relationship status on 'Watch What Happens Live.'

Tinsley Mortimer visited the Bravo Clubhouse on Wednesday night for an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Following the latest episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, which featured Mortimer breaking down to her mother about the loneliness and depression she was dealing with after splitting from Scottt Kluth, Mortimer confirmed her relationship status.

“Just to summarize, you are still not with Scott?” Cohen asked, according to a May 2 report from OK! Magazine.

“I’m not with Scott, no,” Mortimer admitted.

While Mortimer’s fellow guest on the late-night talk show, actress and comedian June Diane Raphael, attempted to diss Kluth by saying that he wasn’t worth of Mortimer’s time, Mortimer defended her former boyfriend and explained that their relationship with especially challenging due to the fact that he is living in Chicago while she’s featured on a New York-based TV series.

“The relationship was hard. He lived in Chicago [and me doing a] TV show was a little bit difficult. It was difficult for us and we tried to work it out,” Mortimer explained.

Mortimer was introduced to Kluth by her former Real Housewives of New York City co-star, Carole Radziwill, years ago and throughout their relationship, the couple endured a number of breakups.

During last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, Mortimer was seen breaking down to her co-stars about her strained relationship with Kluth during a girls trip to Florida and admitting that her ex was sometimes controlling.

Mortimer and Kluth’s breakup was first reported earlier this year by Us Weekly and said that while the reality star is back on the dating scene, she “isn’t locked down at the moment.”

“The breakup with Scott was heartbreaking for her,” the source said. “All of Tinsley’s friends are trying to set her up with guys, but no one serious yet.”

Months prior, a source said that Mortimer and Kluth were having a tough time dealing with their long distance relationship because they were both so busy with their respective careers, her with her show and him with his coupon business.

“She’s so busy in NYC and he’s so busy in Chicago that they are not exclusive right now because it’s long distance,” the insider said. “They’ve done this before, these little breaks.”

To see more of Mortimer and her co-stars, tune into The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.