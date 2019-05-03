Lori Loughlin Reportedly Seeking Crisis Management Help

The actress is "agonizing" over how she can restore her reputation.

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, are allegedly shopping around for someone to help them fix their tarnished images.

CNN reported that two “high-level crisis management executives” told the network the couple approached them seeking help to restore their reputations since becoming embroiled in the college admissions scandal.

The actress has been “having preliminary talks with some top crisis management firms on what she can do to change the public perception,” one executive, who wished to remain anonymous, reportedly said.

“I truly believe she thinks she’s going to not serve jail time and return to work,” the executive added.

The executive also said that their conversations included Martha Stewart’s ability to bounce back after spending time in jail for her involvement in an insider trading scandal over 10 years ago.

The executive, who did not take Loughlin and Giannulli on as clients, also said that Loughlin was allegedly “agonizing” over how she could fix her image.

“It’s killing her that her squeaky clean reputation has done a total 180,” the source said, adding that the actress reads everything that is written about her.

The second executive that spoke with CNN said they advised Loughlin and Giannulli to aim their attention on their legal case instead of worrying about what the public thinks of them.

“Resolving the legal situation should be [Loughlin and Giannulli’s] primary focus,” the source said, adding that once the case is over, then the couple can look for ways to restore their reputation.

The source said three other defendants in the college admissions scandal sought out their services, but that they did not take their cases, including Loughlin’s.

The source also said that they thought a comeback was possible, adding that if Loughlin explaining things from a parents point of view could help her become more “relatable” when the time was right.

Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are looking for a fixer. Two high-level crisis management executives told CNN they've been approached by the couple to improve their public image in the wake of the college admissions scandal. https://t.co/DAqSmU5mj8 pic.twitter.com/pKZpQjqg5L — CNN (@CNN) May 3, 2019

When asked for comments about the story, Loughlin’s publicist, Elizabeth Much, dismissed the notion that Laughlin is looking for a crisis management team.

“There are people out there throwing their names at the media that are trying to get attention. At this time Lori and Mossimo are focusing on their legal case. There is no crisis PR team being brought in,” she told CNN.

Earlier this month, Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. They could face up to 20 years in prison for each charge if found guilty.