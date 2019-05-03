Adam Sandler’s ‘Creepy’ Return To ‘Saturday Night Live’

Adam Sandler is returning to host Saturday Night Live after an absence of 24 years from the show’s infamous Studio 8H. The late-night sketch comedy series, which made Sandler a household name, welcomes home one of their own with a “creepy” video where Sandler is seen walking the halls of NBC and reflecting on his experiences.

In the video, Sandler is seen looking at black-and-white photos of himself in various sketches with some of the most iconic players the show has ever featured. He then sees some paparazzi photos, photos of him in his backyard, and even his bathroom and car. Creeped out at this point, Sandler wonders if his kids gave the show the pictures. His children are Sadie and Sunny, whom he shares with wife Jackie Sandler.

Finally, he sees a photo of himself from the current time taken as he is currently walking in the NBC hallway. A spooky looking Kenan Thompson tells Sandler, “you never really leave” SNL. The twist comes when the longest-running actor on SNL comes in for a big hug with the comedian and film star. You won’t believe what happens then! The spooky promo is featured below. Sandler will host the show with musical guest Shawn Mendes.

It was back in April when it was announced that Sandler would be returning to Saturday Night Live’s hallowed halls as the show’s host. Entertainment Weekly confirmed Sandler’s gig in a story dated April 5.

“We are happy to welcome Adam back to SNL in what is sure to be a special night,” said executive producer Lorne Michaels in a statement to EW.

Sandler has made cameo appearances on the comedy sketch series in the past and performed in an SNL short alongside Andy Samberg for the Saturday Night Live 40th Anniversary Special in 2015.

In yet another video promoting Sandler’s return, he is seen alongside Mendes and Leslie Jones.

Jones says to Sandler in the promotional clip that it was great to have him back on the show after 24 years. Sandler quipped back, “that was one Shawn Mendes ago.” Mendes had the last word by stating he was “only 20.” Sandler’s response is classic as seen in the video below.

⚠️ This is your Thursday reminder that @AdamSandler is hosting this weekend with musical guest @ShawnMendes ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/6mzd66Coe3 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 2, 2019

Adam Sandler left the series after being fired in 1995 and starred in the film Billy Madison, a huge hit for the comedian. He then had success with the films Happy Gilmore, Big Daddy, The Waterboy, The Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates, You Don’t Mess With The Zohan, and Grown Ups to name a few. In total, thus far, Sander has starred in 64 feature films in 24 years.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturday evening at 11:30 p.m. on NBC.