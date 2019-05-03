Joe Giudice Is Facing Deportation After Donald Trump Reportedly Would Not Review Case

Joe Giudice’s family made one last desperate attempt to keep their father in the country by publicly pleading with Donald Trump to pardon him. But, as a source told People, the White House hasn’t reviewed The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s star’s case, and it isn’t even a concern on the list right now.

Joe’s daughters have been working tirelessly to bring attention to their father’s plight. Milania made a public call for the president to look into the situation, and Gia started a petition on Change.org that has gained over 85,000 signatures at this point.

“He was found guilty of NON Violent offenses and served his time complying with all prison guidelines and procedures. My mother and father have fought tirelessly to pay back every single penny of restitution to court deemed they owe,” the petition reads.

Despite this, an unnamed insider close to the White House said that the calls haven’t caught the attention of the White House, and even if it had, pardons are considered by the merits, not just because someone famous is asking.

“This has not reached the White House,” the source said. “If it was worth it on the merits, this would be something, but just because [the Giudice family] is asking … ”

“Thousands of people have through different means tried to bring different cases,” the insider added. “The vast majority of them just don’t warrant the decision.”

Joe Giudice's Deportation Temporarily Delayed as Teresa, Daughters Ask President Trump for 'Help' https://t.co/YnAFL8GcyE — People (@people) April 25, 2019

Joe’s wife Teresa Giudice recently met with a member of the Trump administration, as The Inquisitr recently reported. Teresa sat down with Lynne Patton, an Administrator of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, but reports say that the meeting had nothing to do with Joe’s deportation. It’s just a coincidence that the two happened to meet up.

Joe has gained one small victory, however. The courts granted him a temporary stay while they review his appeal.

Joe and Teresa both served time in prison after pleading guilty to 41 counts of fraud, including bank, mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. Teresa served 14 months, while Joe served 41 months. Once he was released, however, Joe was transferred to immigration custody after a judge ruled that he must be deported to his native Italy. Joe appealed the decision and that initial appeal was denied.

As fans know, Teresa has vowed that if her husband is kicked out of the country, she will divorce him. She has said that she can’t imagine bringing her children to Italy where it would disrupt their lives and they don’t know the language.