Solange Dances While Wearing A Bedazzled Bikini And Dress In Latest Instagram Update

Solange is showing off her stunning body in her latest Instagram video.

The “Cranes In The Sky” songstress posted a photo on Friday of herself smiling and dancing as a mix of slow and fast music plays. Solange is holding her phone and posing next to a mirror as she wears a silver, bedazzled dress and nothing else in one scene. In another part of the video, she is wearing another sparkling piece — this time it’s a two-piece bikini as her long, wavy black hair flows and she dances near a couch. The video was shared with the artist’s 3.9 million followers and received more than 460,000 views. The video also received more than 3,000 comments from Solange’s followers.

“So we snapping necks first thing in the morning. Got it,” one follower wrote.

“ur so ETHEREAL AND GORGEOUS omgg,” another follower chimed in.

Solange also recently posted photos on Instagram to promote her video for “Way To the Show” from her latest album, When I Get Home. In one clip, the Grammy winner is surrounded by models, who are all wearing black tube tops and matching shorts with bedazzled boots. The singer-songwriter is also wearing a black dress that shows off her legs and cleavage as she walks on the sidewalk with men riding horses roaming the streets.

In the second video Solange shared, she is joined once again by the models. This time, they are in a line and mimicking Solange’s dance moves as she leads the tribe. The video received more than 490,000 views from Solange’s followers.

Solange’s sultry post comes weeks after she opted not to perform at Coachella this year. HotNewHipHop reported that the “Stay Flo” singer pulled out of the annual festival due to “production delays” days before she was scheduled to attend. However, the singer held a show at the St. Peter’s Church in Manhattan. The event was reportedly in collaboration with Young Turks and included performances by Laraaji and experimental jazz and hip-hop crew Standing on the Corner.

According to Wales Bonner’s Instagram Stories, the singer wore a white pantsuit as and played one of her singles from her album, Things I Imagined. Solange previously stated that the culture of cowboys was a major influence on her follow-up to her Grammy Award-winning album, A Seat at the Table.

“I feel so privileged to meet so many of these cowboys and hear their stories and see them pray before they go in the bull ring and see what they’re willing to do to their bodies for the sake of entertainment, which is something I can relate to,” Solange said.