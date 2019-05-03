Kim Kardashian’s Father Robert Discouraged Her From Becoming A Lawyer Because Of The ‘Stress’

Kim Kardashian didn’t always have her father’s support when she decided to pursue a law degree. In a sneak peek at the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality star opens up about her interest in crime and her father Robert Kardashian’s career as a lawyer. Kim revealed that Robert actually discouraged her in the beginning from becoming a lawyer because of the extreme stress it would put on her, according to Entertainment Tonight.
The clip opened with Kim reading letters she received from prison inmates following her successful fight to grant former prisoner Alice Marie Johnson clemency.
“I have always been really fascinated by crime, true crime, the law,” the 38-year-old KKW Beauty founder said in a confessional.
Kim continued on to explain that she told her father years ago about her interest in criminal justice, but was surprised to find that he discouraged her from following in his footsteps.
“He was like, ‘This will stress you out so much. You do not really want to take this on,'” she added.
Robert gained national recognition in 1995 when he became O.J. Simpson’s defense attorney during the former football player’s murder trial. The lawyer passed away in 2003. Robert was later portrayed by David Schwimmer in FX’s American Crime Story rendition of the famous trial, The People Vs. O.J. Simpson in 2016.
View this post on Instagram
Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly. As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way. I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case. One person actually said I should “stay in my lane.” I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn’t care who you are. This option is available to anyone who’s state allows it. It’s true I did not finish college. You need 60 college credits (I had 75) to take part in “reading the law”, which is an in office law school being apprenticed by lawyers. For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it’s not. My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying. There are times I feel overwhelmed and when I feel like I can’t do it but I get the pep talks I need from the people around me supporting me. I changed my number last year and disconnected from everyone because I have made this strict commitment to follow a dream of mine – It’s never too late to follow your dreams. I want to thank Van Jones for believing in me and introducing me to Jessica Jackson. Jessica along with Erin Haney have taken on the role of my mentors and I am forever grateful to them both putting in so much time with me, believing in me and supporting me through this journey. This week I have a big torts essay due on negligence. Wish me luck ✨⚖️
Despite her father’s warnings, Kim admitted that her work with Johnson drove her to officially begin her law studies in California last year. She is able to pursue a law degree without any previous law studies by apprenticing for an active attorney for four years, CNBC reported. Kim must complete at least 18 hours of studying each week alongside a team of mentors and partake in several practice bar exams.
“I think now, having gotten so deep in helping Alice, I’m really motivated to get to know the law more and fight for people that deserve a second chance like her,” Kim said in the KUWTK clip.
In 2018, Kim made a heavily-publicized visit to the Oval Office to discuss Johnson’s clemency with President Donald Trump. Johnson, 63, had been sentenced to life in prison for a nonviolent drug offense. The reality star ultimately succeeded and Johnson was freed.
“I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society,” Kardashian told Vogue last month when she announced her decision to become a lawyer. “I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more. ”
See Kim speak more about her law studies on Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on E! at 9 p.m.