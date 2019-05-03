Kim Kardashian’s Father Robert Discouraged Her From Becoming A Lawyer Because Of The ‘Stress’

Kim Kardashian didn’t always have her father’s support when she decided to pursue a law degree. In a sneak peek at the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality star opens up about her interest in crime and her father Robert Kardashian’s career as a lawyer. Kim revealed that Robert actually discouraged her in the beginning from becoming a lawyer because of the extreme stress it would put on her, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The clip opened with Kim reading letters she received from prison inmates following her successful fight to grant former prisoner Alice Marie Johnson clemency.

“I have always been really fascinated by crime, true crime, the law,” the 38-year-old KKW Beauty founder said in a confessional.

Kim continued on to explain that she told her father years ago about her interest in criminal justice, but was surprised to find that he discouraged her from following in his footsteps.

“He was like, ‘This will stress you out so much. You do not really want to take this on,'” she added.

Robert gained national recognition in 1995 when he became O.J. Simpson’s defense attorney during the former football player’s murder trial. The lawyer passed away in 2003. Robert was later portrayed by David Schwimmer in FX’s American Crime Story rendition of the famous trial, The People Vs. O.J. Simpson in 2016.

Despite her father’s warnings, Kim admitted that her work with Johnson drove her to officially begin her law studies in California last year. She is able to pursue a law degree without any previous law studies by apprenticing for an active attorney for four years, CNBC reported. Kim must complete at least 18 hours of studying each week alongside a team of mentors and partake in several practice bar exams.

“I think now, having gotten so deep in helping Alice, I’m really motivated to get to know the law more and fight for people that deserve a second chance like her,” Kim said in the KUWTK clip.

In 2018, Kim made a heavily-publicized visit to the Oval Office to discuss Johnson’s clemency with President Donald Trump. Johnson, 63, had been sentenced to life in prison for a nonviolent drug offense. The reality star ultimately succeeded and Johnson was freed.

“I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society,” Kardashian told Vogue last month when she announced her decision to become a lawyer. “I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more. ”

See Kim speak more about her law studies on Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on E! at 9 p.m.