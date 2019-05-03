Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Rock Hard Abs In Sexy Instagram Photo

Emily Ratajkowski is flaunting her famous frame on social media while promoting her brand new line for her Inamorata BODY collection.

On Friday morning, Emily Ratajkowski took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself wearing an outfit from the clothing line and showing off her rock hard abs in the process.

Emily is seen sporting a skimpy black crop top with a low cut that flaunted her ample cleavage and put her flat tummy on full display. Ratajkowski added to the look by sporting a pair of skintight black leggings, which showcased her curvy backside and lean legs.

The model had her long, dark hair pulled back behind her head in a sleek look for the sexy snapshot. She donned a deep tan and sported a full face of makeup, which included a bronzed glow.

The former Gone Girl star also wore darkened eyebrows, dramatic lashes, and a smokey eye, adding some pink blush and a nude color to her lips. She completed her look by adding a pop of color by sporting a pair of long, dangling blue earrings.

Moments later, Emily added two more photos of herself wearing another black ensemble, another skimpy crop top, and a black mid-length skirt paired with some black heels that boasted a bedazzled detail on the front.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Emily Ratajkowski has strong views when it comes to the way she dresses, recently revealing that she doesn’t appreciate people telling her what clothes she should or shouldn’t wear.

Loading...

The model loves to show off her curves in racy bikinis, belly-baring tops, and tight pants and doesn’t plan on changing her style because of the critics.

“[Like] I’m playing into a patriarchal society by looking the way I look and capitalizing on my sexiness. It makes me feel good about myself, and I shouldn’t be limited on that. Making rules as to what a feminist should look like or wear is insane to me,” Ratajkowski previously told Vogue Australia of her sexy image.

“I think it’s sexism. I think in general people don’t really want to hear women talk about these kinds of things, and especially women who make money on how they look: they especially resent them using their voice,” Emily added of the attention her sexy images often receive from her fans and her haters.

Fans can see more of Emily Ratajkowski’s sexy photos by following the actress via her social media accounts.