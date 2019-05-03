BTS Reportedly Want To Do More Songs, And Tour With Halsey

BTS have reportedly developed a great working relationship with the popular singer.

BTS and Halsey had such great chemistry at the Billboard Music Awards that more collaborations are likely coming in the future, according to Hollywood Life.

A source told the media outlet that Bangtan enjoyed working with Halsey so much, that they are eager for opportunities to perform with the star.

The boyband’s enthusiasm for their Billboard Music Awards performance was reportedly “off the charts” since it would be their first time performing their song with the chart-topping artist. Their only other time singing “Boy With Luv” was without Halsey for their Saturday Night Live appearance.

“Not only was Jungkook a big fan of what they did, but the rest of the gang — Jimin, Jin, V, Suga, RM, J-Hope — loved every minute of it. They all loved their time they spent with Halsey making the video, recording the song, and rehearsing for their BBMAs performance, and they don’t want it to be the last time it ever happens.”

The seven guys reportedly have huge plans that they hope the “Without Me” artist will agree to as well. They want to record another song together and also want to have her come along “for a few tour stops as a special guest.”

Only 3 weeks after they released the video for ‘Boy With Luv,’ Halsey and BTS performed it together live for the first time on the Billboard Music Awards stage May 1. BTS walked away with awards in both of their nominated categories, Top Duo/Group and Top Social Artist.

The K-Pop stars had been hinting at a collaboration with the singer since early April and finally unveiled the eye-popping visuals on April 12. The pop singer and the boyband came together for what was a pastel color bomb of a video. The music video boasted colorful backdrops, with each BTS member sporting sleek attire and showing off some impressive choreography. When Halsey came in to perform her verse, she revealed that her moves were just as good as the guys’.

On April 21, Halsey left a heartfelt post on her Instagram page, writing about the special bond she has with her Korean fans, reported Hollywood Life. The post also displayed pictures from her very first show in Seoul. In the caption, she wrote that she wanted to take a moment to thank Korea for having been so incredible to her, and for their continuing support during her collaboration with BTS. She concluded with, “You are in my heart always. Can’t wait to see you all again soon.”