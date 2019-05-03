Tamar Braxton, 42, Flaunts Insane Body In Bedazzled White Lingerie & Fishnet Stockings

Tamar's proudly showing some serious skin after denying getting a tummy tuck.

Tamar Braxton is looking years younger than her 42 years and leaving little to the imagination in a seriously sultry new upload to her Instagram account. The singer and reality star took to the social media site on May 2 to show off her toned figure to her more than 3 million followers on the site as she gave her fans a good look at one of the glamorous lingerie-inspired costumes from her recent tour.

Sharing two photos showing her posing for the camera after winning CBS’s Celebrity Big Brother earlier this year, the Braxton Family Values star could be seen posing in a white bra bedazzled with what looked to be hundreds of rhinestones and a matching pair of bottoms along with white fishnet stockings that stretched all the way up her legs.

Toni’s Braxton’s sister was sporting a blonde wig alongside her seriously sexy lingerie look this week, as well as a white captain’s hat on her head and red lipstick on her lips.

The first snap showed the hat covering Tamar’s eyes as she struck a pose, while the second upload showed the former The Real co-host flaunting her insane figure as she stood to the side with her hand on her lower back to flash some serious skin while revealing her toned body and her fun on-stage ensemble.

In the caption, Tamar explained to her followers that she wanted to show off her amazing body with her latest array of tour outfits, joking that her friends had told her that no one knew her body was so fit.

The star then shared that although the outfit she was showing off was pretty racy, she’s still abiding by her Christian faith because she considers herself to be an actress playing a role when she hits the stage. Braxton even jokingly told her millions of followers that she and Jesus talked about her revealing costumes.

But while the reality star’s friends may have thought no one knew about the seriously toned figure Tamar’s been hiding underneath her clothes, fans who follow her on Instagram will probably be aware of the amazing body the “My Man” singer’s been working hard on recently.

Last year, The Inquisitr shared that Braxton stunned fans in a red metallic swimsuit as she posted photos of herself for her followers sans filter that revealed her beach body to the world.

She’s also been quick to clap back at rumors suggesting she may have gotten a tummy tuck.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr first reported in November, Tamar clapped back on Instagram and shut down trolls who suggested her toned body was due to plastic surgery as she shared a video of herself in a sports bra while putting in some work at the gym.

“My surgery is the d**n gym. Try it!!! It works,” Braxton clapped back in the clip. “I love y’all… (some of y’all)…. but I didn’t have no dang tummy tuck!!! There is something called HARD work!!!,” she then wrote in the caption.