Demi Rose Shows Off Dangerous Curves In NSFW Nude Bikini

The brunette bombshell is serving up one of her sexiest looks to date.

Demi Rose is heating up another photo shoot in an insanely sexy bikini. The model, who is originally from the United Kingdom, has gained fans from all over the world and has already become quite the social media sensation, boasting an impressive following of nearly 9 million followers — a number that seems to be growing by the day. And while the brunette beauty is known for flooding her Instagram account with bikini-clad photos, she also poses for a number of swimwear shoots as well.

New photos published by The Daily Mail show the 24-year-old baring it all for the cameras in one of her sexiest swimsuits to date. Rose wears her long, dark locks down and just barely curled in all of the photos while wearing a minimal amount of makeup, including lipgloss. The stunner leaves nothing to the imagination in a bedazzled nude bikini that barely covers her chest.

The sexy suit features a nude strap dipping all the way into Rose’s cleavage and meeting with a bejeweled piece right above her navel. The bombshell’s toned and tanned legs are also on display in the sultry shot in matching nude bottoms that have chains dripping off the front side and a thonged back — exposing plenty of Rose’s derriere.

Demi went barefoot for the occasion with her toes painted red. According to the publication, the shoot took place in Tunisia where Demi was photographed strutting her stuff on a stone walkway that is surrounded by pillars. As fans know, Demi has been compared to both Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, and she’s also been linked to Jenner’s ex, Tyga.

According to The Hollywood Life, the pair only briefly dated but Demi still says that she is known for being “Tyga’s ex” even though she was pretty well-known before they hooked up. The 24-year-old says that she and the rapper still talk briefly but it’s pretty casual, just checking in to see how one another is doing.

The model also shared that she has nothing but respect for Kylie and she’s never said a bad word about her.

“There are no bad vibes, between us, I think. People will always hate on me, I guess. I don’t let the negativity get to me, it never ever gets to me. I’m so happy and I get more love than I ever have online.”

As Demi’s career continues to skyrocket, it’s hard to believe that she came from such humble beginnings in Sutton Coldfield, and now she’s one of the most famous models on the planet.