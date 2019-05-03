‘Attack On Titan’ Season 3 Part 2, Episode 2 Spoilers Hint At Erwin’s Trump Card Against Beast & Armored Titan

Does Eren stand a chance against the Beast and Armored Titan?

Attack on Titan has finally returned to action, and it started with Eren Yeager and the Survey Corps heading on a mission to retake Wall Maria and discover the secret hidden under the basement of the Yeagers’ house. In Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2 Episode 1, the Survey Corps safely reached the Shiganshina district and their first tasked is to seal the outer and inner walls using Eren’s titan power. Armin Arlert and Erwin Smith became suspicious when they didn’t even see a single enemy at Shiganshina District.

Armin immediately gave an order to inspect for hidden chambers on the wall, and one of their allies succeeded to find the enemies’ hideout. Reiner Braun showed up and killed one of the Scout. Levi Ackerman immediately made a move and pierced Reiner’s chest and head with his blades. Unfortunately, Reiner succeeded to use his Titan power to prevent himself from being killed.

The final scenes of Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2 Episode 1 featured Reiner transforming into the Armored Titan. However, Reiner won’t be facing the Survey Corps alone. Just when the Survey Corps are preparing to fight, the Beast Titan appeared outside the wall of Shiganshina District, together with a large number of ordinary Titans. The Beast Titan made his first move by throwing a giant rock to seal the wall of Shinganshina District. The Beast Titan did it to prevent the Survey Corps from using their horses to escape.

ATTACK ON TITAN Season 3 Part 2 is now the HIGHEST RATED series on MY ANIME LIST! https://t.co/tabh8iT1c4 pic.twitter.com/ApQND9aDi3 — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) May 2, 2019

As of now, the Survey Corps are left with no choice but to fight for their survival. In the preview for Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2 Episode 2, which is titled “Thunder Spears,” Eren is set to transform into a Titan and engage in a brawling match against the Armored Titan.

Loading...

“A horde of Titans appears out of nowhere. As they vie to settle the fight, the once friend becomes enemy and stands in Eren’s way.”

However, Erwin and the Survey Corps don’t intend to rely on Eren’s Titan power alone. Erwin already expected themselves to be in such situation, and he seems to be prepared if ever they face the Armored Titan again. As the title suggests, the Survey Corps will be using Thunder Spears in their fight against the Titans in the upcoming episode of Attack on Titan.

This will be the first time the Thunder Spears will be shown in the anime. But as revealed in the manga, Thunder Spears are specifically made to fight against the Armored Titan. The Survey Corps’ new weapon is powerful enough to penetrate the hardened Titan skin, which makes it also very effective in killing ordinary Titans.