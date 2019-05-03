Kim Kardashian’s Picture Slammed, North West Called ‘Groomed’ By A ‘Controlling’ Mother

Kim Kardashian is facing fresh backlash. Her 5-year-old daughter North West is at the center of it, and Instagram isn’t holding back.

On May 1, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a picture of her little “fashionista.” The caption gave a nod to North sporting a decidedly grown-up outfit – “decked out in jewelry” was The Daily Mail’s take as it covered the post. With snakeskin fabrics, chunky earrings, and her midriff on show, North’s getup didn’t come low-key. The look came finished with a “kid size” pair of Carolina Lemke shades – Kim has an eyewear range with the trendsetting brand.

Instagram has been airing its thoughts.

“Is our Northie really the image of a five year old [sic]?” one user wrote.

“I know this is social media and this child does not know me but it appears she is being groomed for something. Weird and sad!!!!”

The comment received an “agreed” reply from another user.

“Just let her be a kid,” they added.

A separate post saw the concept “that kids have a mind of their own” questioned – “they don’t,” the user wrote.

DJ Khaled “[trying] to sell the story” was mentioned, although the comment’s conclusion pointed toward Kim and North.

“She not even in control of her own actions. You controlling them.”

Kim’s pictures of North have come under fire before. In March, The Evening Standard reported Kim being “slammed” for allowing her daughter to wear a “full face” of makeup.

Twitter replies included, “Um, isn’t she a little YOUNG to have dark lipstick on? And tons of it?? Gimme a break already.”

The negative feedback largely appears to center around North being either inappropriately dressed for her age or seeming “controlled” into being snapped. Few comments, however, appear to have picked up on the picture’s likely-promotional agenda. Given that Carolina Lemke is seen on North and mentioned in the caption, the impetus behind the picture seems business-driven.

“I made her these kid size @carolinalemkeberlin sunglasses because I really wouldn’t share mine lol,” Kim wrote.

Similar toting of merch has been seen from Kylie Jenner. In 2018, Kylie posted an Instagram video of her daughter Stormi holding a Lip Kit. Kylie could be heard trying to teach Stormi to say “Kylie Cosmetics.” The video has been viewed over 46 million times.

Kim’s May 1 update also saw North dubbed “growing up too fast.” On the plus side, many users voiced praise. Kim’s daughter was called “literally a mini u” and “super swaggie.”

Despite the backlash, the post likely prompted interest in Carolina Lemke shades.