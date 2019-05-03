Brooke Burke, 47, Flaunts Bikini Body In Seriously Steamy Pool Video

Brooke's getting wet and heating things up in a very sultry new video shared to her Instagram account.

Brooke Burke is showing off her bikini body in a seriously steamy new video shared to her Instagram account. The short clip posted to her page on May 2 showed the former Dancing with the Stars host frolicking around in what appeared to be a heated pool as she shot several very sultry looks to the camera.

Looking years younger than her actual age of 47, Brooke rocked wet hair as she took a dip in the water, even emerging from underneath as she arched her back and let her long brunette hair flow down all while flaunting her amazing body in her black swimwear.

The star was stunning fans in the steamy hot water, teasing her more than 350,000 followers as she revealed her toned arms and smiled for the pool shoot, which was captured by professional photographer Sarah Orbanic.

Burke’s followers were clearly loving the sultry video the stunning former Wild On! host posted this week, as the comments section was overrun with messages from her fans who praised her for showing off her body confidence on the social media site.

“Wow, you are stunning,” one Instagram user told her while using a red heart and a fire emoji. A second called Burke in the comments section of the bikini video “so beautiful.”

But Brooke’s not exactly been shy in the past when it comes to showing off some skin.

As The Inquisitr reported back in March, the TV host shared a very risqué photo to her account which showed her ditching the bottoms completely as she showed off her toned body during a photo shoot to show off her body transformation.

Burke’s previously spoken out about all the hard work that goes into achieving her rock hard toned body, and it’s safe to say that there’s a whole lot of exercise needed to achieve her seriously amazing figure.

“I try to get to a Pilates Plus class, which is an intense, fast-paced workout that’s done on a special reformer machine, at least three times a week,” the Dancing with the Stars contestant turned co-host previously explained to Fitness Magazine.

“I also go to the gym a couple of times. I do 15 minutes on the treadmill, walking at a 3.5-mile-per-hour speed and a 15-grade incline, and then I do the 45-minute head-to-toe workout I designed with trainer Gregory Joujon-Roche for one of my new DVDs,” Brooke then continued, referring to her many fitness DVDs.

Burke then added that her secret is more about consistency than spending a whole lot of time every single day working out to take care of her body.

“I don’t think you need more than an hour to do cardio and full-body toning,” she shared of how she got and stays in such amazing shape. “I don’t have three hours a day to devote to my body, but I do have an hour five days a week.”