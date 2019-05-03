Kendall Jenner Admits She Often Gets Baby Fever

Kendall Jenner is currently the only member of her family without a child. The model’s five siblings, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Rob, and Kylie all have children of their own, making Kendall the ultimate aunt. However, she recently revealed that she does get baby fever from time to time, and who wouldn’t with all of those nieces and nephews running around?

According to E! News, Kendall Jenner revealed that her baby fever seems to come and go. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star says that there are times when she feels like she may be yearning for a child of her own, but then she is ready to return her nieces and nephews to their own parents.

“I go in and out of phases. Some days, I’ll be there and I’ll be like, ‘Omg, I think it’s happening. I think I have the fever.’ Most days, I’m like, ‘This is too much.’ It’s a lot to be able to play with them. I’ll just be like, ‘go to your mom,'” Jenner reportedly said with a laugh.

Just last week, Kendall posted a photo of her family with all of the young children, and included a meme that hinted she may not be ready for the mom life just yet.

However, Kendall Jenner may not have to worry about having a baby anytime soon. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kendall and her boyfriend, NBA player Ben Simmons, are allegedly keeping their distance from one another as the playoffs rage on.

“Ben is devoted to the NBA playoffs right now and going out on dates with Kendall would be a bad look for a team that is looking to win the NBA Championship. They are giving each other some time to themselves,” an insider recently told Hollywood Life, adding that Ben needs to focus on his team, the Philadelphia 76ers, but that Kendall is still welcome at the games during their playoff run.

Loading...

Meanwhile, Philly fans are very aware of the so-called “Kardashian curse,” which angered some fans enough earlier in the season that they started a petition to keep Jenner away from the arena, per Philly Mag.

Vogue reports that some members who have allegedly fallen victim to the “curse” have been Kim Kardashian’s former boyfriend, retired NFL player Reggie Bush, and her ex-husband, former NBA player Kris Humphries, as well as Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband, Lamar Odom.

Fans can see more of Kendall Jenner’s life by following the model on Instagram, or watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday nights.