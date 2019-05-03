Colton Underwood ‘Friendly’ With Former Love Caelynn Miller-Keyes Thanks To Cassie Randolph

Colton Underwood, star of the latest season of ABC’s The Bachelor, is now friendly with former love interest Caelynn Miller-Keys and its all thanks to his current love and her bestie Cassie Randolph reports Entertainment Tonight.

The entertainment news site reported that Keys and Randolph were pals during their quest for Underwood’s heart on the reality dating series. In a new twist to their friendship, despite the fact that Underwood ultimately chose Randolph, the two remained friends after their time together on the show was over.

Entertainment Tonight reported that Keys lives in the same apartment building in Los Angeles that Randolph lives with her sister Michelle. The two reportedly spend time with Underwood, who has his own apartment nearby.

“It took time, it really did,” Underwood said to ET of his friendship with Keys, whom he was so serious about on the show he met her family. “Our relationship dynamic definitely changed, obviously. But it took time.”

Apparently, it was important to Randolph for Underwood to make peace with her pal, despite the fact that they once had romantic feelings for one another. Underwood is reportedly hopeful that Keys will find love as a contestant on the dating spinoff series of The Bachelor titled Bachelor in Paradise. “I’m rooting for her. I think it could really work, and I want her to have a boyfriend so we can double date,” he quipped.

Underwood and Randolph are not yet engaged, a move that surprised many fans of the series who always expect a ring to seal the deal when their favorite reality show couples on the series declare their love for one another. The couple plan on eventually becoming engaged and then moving in together.

Unlike other couples who get engaged quickly and move in with one another only to find that once the sizzle of the show has worn off that they are in truth incompatible with one another, Randolph and Underwood have made it a point to take things slow in their relationship to make sure they are a good fit for one another.

This twist could be a big deal as the franchise moves forward in its subsequent seasons of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise. Perhaps more couples will take the lead of Randolph and Underwood and take things slow while still providing the chemistry fans of the show expect from the competitors.

The Bachelorette Season 15 starring Hannah Brown who will be looking for love among her own group of potential suitors will begin on Monday, May 13 on ABC.