‘RHONY’ Star LuAnn De Lesseps Reacts To Failed Alcohol Test, What Is She Saying After Her Probation Violation?

The former Countess had reportedly violated her probation twice.

What did LuAnn de Lesseps have to say following reports of a second probation violation?

After numerous media outlets reported on Thursday that the Real Housewives of New York City star had failed an alcohol test earlier this month after failing to complete her court-ordered AA requirements, de Lesseps offered a statement to People.

“I take my sobriety very seriously and like many in my situation, it is a daily struggle,” de Lesseps explained on May 2. “I remain committed to doing whatever it takes to continue living a healthy sober lifestyle.”

In a report filed with the Florida Department of Corrections on April 24, it was noted that de Lesseps failed to provide documentation of the required AA meetings she was supposed to attend by the end of her probation, which is scheduled to conclude in August. Then, she failed an alcohol test late last month and admitted to drinking a couple of mimosas following a performance in Chicago.

After failing the alcohol test, de Lesseps was given the opportunity to enroll in an outpatient treatment program but said she could not do so because of her busy touring schedule with her Countess and Friends cabaret show. She was then given the option of being fitted for an alcohol ankle monitoring device but said that would be “too intrusive.”

In court documents, it was noted that de Lesseps didn’t appear to be taking her sobriety and the orders of the court seriously.

While de Lesseps’ probation violations are certainly concerning, an insider close to her spoke to People and insisted that she is taking the requirements of her probation seriously.

“Luann takes this all very seriously,” the source said. “She’s remained positive and hopeful along this journey, and has already completed her community service and her MADD course. She continues to attend AA meetings on a regular basis, too. Her friends are all continuing to rally behind her, and know that sobriety is one day at a time.”

De Lesseps’ probation stems from a December 2017 incident in which the reality star had too much to drink, trespassed in a hotel room, and allegedly kicked a police officer as he attempted to arrest her. Since then, she’s been to rehab two times.

To see more of de Lesseps and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.