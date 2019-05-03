White Gang Members Allegedly Knock Out Black Man And Tattoo Racial Slur On His Neck, Spelling It Wrong

White members of a gang in Florida are accused of knocking out a black man and forcibly tattooing a racial slur on his neck — but police say they spelled the word wrong.

The incident took place in Marion County, where police say four members of a gang were trying to discipline a black gang member who they claim had violated the gang’s rules. As the Miami Herald reported, the white gang members — Lucian Evans, Brandon Hayley, Brett Singleton, and Mary Elizabeth Durham — went to Michael Hart’s house and demanded that he cover up his gang tattoo for the violation of rules. Hart said Evans had a fixed-blade knife, and Hart asked them if they could “cover my patch right where I’m sitting.”

The incident grew violent from there, with Hart claiming that the members tried to hold him down while Singleton began to cover the tattoo. When Hart struggled, Hayley allegedly used a blunt object and knocked Hart out.

The police report said that Hart awoke in pain and believed that he had been sodomized.

“(Hart) stated he was wearing blue jeans and felt something wet in his pants. (Hart) stated when he looked at his pants, he saw what he believed to be blood. Michael stated he felt like he’d been sodomized, but could not provide any more details.”

This is not the first time a misspelled tattoo has led to criminal charges. Back in 2012, a Michigan woman named Star Burgess allegedly got drunk and had a tattoo done by an artist who was also drunk. When the woman sobered up, she found that the friend had butchered the tattoo of her granddaughter’s name, Sequoia.

As The Inquisitr noted, the woman demanded a refund, but artist Melissa Melton refused.

The incident escalated quickly from there, police said. Burgess allegedly left and headed to a gas station where she purchased a gas can and tried to burn down Melton’s home.

“I came back and it was like ‘We’re going to burn this [expletive] down,’ and they poured gas,” Melton said.

“It went up like that quick, and I got two little kids in the house,” Melton added.

Star Burgess was arrested on charges that could have put her in prison for 20 years.

In Florida, it was not clear exactly what charges the gang members would face for allegedly tattooing a misspelled racial slur on their fellow member’s neck. All four white gang members involved have long rap sheets, the Miami Herald noted.