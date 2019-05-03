Keira Knightley Is Pregnant With Baby Number 2

Keira Knightley sported a new accessory to the Chanel J12 cocktail party on Thursday — a baby bump. This will be the second child for Knightley and her ex-Klaxons musician husband, James Righton, according to The Daily Mail.

Keira first made her Hollywood breakthrough with the cult classic Bend It Like Beckham. However, it was when she was cast as Elizabeth Swan in the Pirates of the Caribbean series that she was launched into mega-fame. Knightley was most recently in Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.

The 34-year-old married husband James in 2013 in the south of France and the pair welcomed their first child, a girl named Edie, in 2015.

To show off her bump, Keira wore an empire waisted dress, with a white knit top and floaty beige bottom. Her hair was styled in loose waves and she accessorized with gold sandals and simple jewelry.

Since the Chanel J12 party, Keira has also showcased her bun in the oven at a Chanel 2020 Cruise Collection photo call, in which she sported a black floaty floral dress. Like the day before, she wore her hair in loose waves and added a pop of color with a berry-colored lip.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Keira has been open about the struggles of motherhood, talking about her issues in Balance Magazine.

“I don’t think we give women enough credit for the physical and emotional marathon they go through when becoming a mother,” Knightley said.

Keira added that despite her own privilege and the fact she has a well-paying job, she still found it hard.

“I have an incredible support system… I can afford good childcare, and yet I still find it really… difficult.”

The Imitation Game actress was also adamant about the fact that women should be allowed to complain without being “mommy shamed” or being accused of not loving motherhood.

“It’s OK to say that. It doesn’t mean I don’t love my kid, it’s just me admitting that the sleep deprivation, the hormonal changes… are all things that make me feel as if I’m failing on a daily basis. I have to remind myself that I haven’t failed, I’m just doing what I can do, but it’s not easy.”‘

The British beauty made headlines in October 2018 for publishing an essay with Refinery29 that seemed to criticize Kate Middleton. In the essay, Knightley lambasted the Duchess of Cambridge for presenting first child Prince George just seven hours after giving birth, while looking immaculate with a blowout and espadrille heels.

Knightley, who had given birth around the same time, claimed that Kate was “hiding” her pain to show the world what “it wanted to see” instead of being open about the state of birth as a “battleground.”

The Pride and Prejudice star later clarified her comments, saying that she was critiquing the practice and pressures Kate faced, and not the duchess herself.

Knightley also made news when she claimed that she would not let her daughter watch The Little Mermaid or Cinderella because she believed they sent a wrong message about female empowerment, per Marie Claire.