Adriana Lima Flaunts Her Curves In A Sports Bra & Tight Leggings

The former Victoria's Secret Angel is showing some skin in her workout gear.

Adriana Lima is showing off her curves while getting a workout in at the gym. The stunning former Victoria’s Secret model was flashing some skin on her Instagram page on May 2 as she treated her more than 12 million followers on the social media site to two new photos of herself rocking her sports gear for what looked like a pretty intense exercise session.

The incredible new photos showed Adriana rocking a black Puma sports bra with a cut-out back and a pair of matching skintight leggings that stretched up to her belly button to highlight her tiny waist.

In the first workout snap, the gorgeous 37-year-old mom-of-two could be seen training with boxing equipment as she showed off some of her boxing moves and prepared to punch a large speed ball. Her long brunette hair was tied up into a ponytail on the top of her head and she was also sporting a pair of white sneakers on her feet.

In the second photo shared to her official account this week, Lima — who walked her final Victoria’s Secret runway show last year after 19 years modelling for the luxury lingerie brand — gave her millions of followers a better look at the other side of her body as she showed off the cut-out back of her sports bra and her booty in her black leggings.

The new photos came shortly after The Inquisitr reported that the stunning star showed off her body, including her toned abs, during a workout a few weeks ago in April.

That time, Adriana was dripping with sweat after an intense boxing workout and was flashing a little skin in a more colorful ensemble with a bright blue and yellow Puma sports bra and matching leggings on the bottom.

Lima has been very vocal about her passion for boxing in the past, admitting that it’s her go-to workout to keep her looking and feeling so healthy. She also revealed that she likes to get in the ring because of a much deeper reason.

“In the beginning, when you’re learning, it can be very frustrating because you want to accomplish, but your body [is] not responding,” Lima previously told The Cut of getting into the sport.

“That’s a lesson that you can take outside into your everyday life, that no matter what you go through, you keep going, and insist, and you go, you learn, you fail, you learn, you fail, you learn and you continue until you get it done,” she then added.

Adriana also explained in an interview with Cosmopolitan that boxing helped to make her feel more empowered and confident.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“I’m 37 now so almost 20 years ago back in the day, boxing wasn’t really known for women, and I believe that now it’s different. It’s global,” she shared with the site back in January, admitting that the first time she saw boxing was when she was only 6-years-old.

“I felt very empowered after learning the combinations, and then I could see how strong I can be. I never saw myself like that, so it really gave me confidence,” Adriana then added.