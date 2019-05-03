‘Maxim’s’ ‘Helpful Hottie’ Caitlin O’Connor Slays In A Cut-Out Blue Bikini

Caitlin O’Connor delighted her fans by posting several updates to Instagram this week — including a picture where she dons a very revealing blue cut-out bikini.

The model and actress was in the final episode of Two and a Half Men and has appeared in the series Key and Peele and Tosh.O. However, Caitlin is probably best well known for being the “helpful hottie” advice girl for Maxim, as well as being named one of the “10 Hottest Girls in America” for the July/August 2013 issue.

In Naluda Magazine, the Hollywood star talked about her love of social media, particularly Instagram, where she has 554,000 followers.

“Social media is a double-edged sword and I believe it has affected my own life in a very positive way. I am more eager to share my life with others, and I am more motivated to do things with myself knowing that I can share it with my family friends and followers.”

However, Caitlin also confessed that she was aware of the dangers of social media to mental health as well.

“There is also a downside like becoming addicted to social media platforms and addicted to the instant gratification and validation from your posts. You have to strike a good balance and share exactly what you want to and realize that being popular on social media is not a make-or-break for your life.”

However, at the moment, Caitlin is certainly popular on social media, and it’s easy to see why. In a picture posted yesterday, the model flaunts her washboard abs while rocking a white caged bikini on a bench. She accessorized the look with tortoiseshell sunglasses, a low messy bun, gold strappy heels, and a classic California tan.

This was the second bikini photo of the week, as Caitlin had posted several of a cut-out electric blue bikini the day before.

Loading...

Caitlin seemed to be sporting dark red hair in her most recent update, where she models a bunch of different looks from Revolve. In the first picture, she rocks a plunging light blue cocktail halter dress. The dress sports a slit to add to the sultriness, and the model accessorized with statement earrings.

In the second look, Caitlin models a white bikini with a red border in front of a vintage Chevy. The third look is a lacy mini slip dress, which Caitlin posed for on a balcony with a beachy updo and gold hoop earrings. Last was a low-cut purple beaded slip dress, which Caitlin modeled on the boardwalk.