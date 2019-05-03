Celine Dion Feels Her Life Started Over Once She Reached 50

In an interview with Elle Magazine, powerhouse vocalist Celine Dion expressed that she feels her life started properly when she reached 50 years of age last year.

“My life started over at 50; I feel happy, I feel beautiful,” she said. “I thought, ‘I must have done something right for this to be happening.'”

In the same interview, Dion opened up about the loss of her husband and manager, Rene Angelil, who died of a heart attack following a long battle with throat cancer three years ago. She explained that the loss was heartbreaking but revealed that she is ready to move forward and live her best life despite still learning how to embrace the change.

“Now I am discovering myself more and more. I am a woman assuming her own destiny, full of energy and in love with life. It’s never too late to start.”

Celine had three children with Angelil — an 18-year-old son, René-Charles, and 8-year-old twins, Nelson and Eddy.

The “My Heart Will Go On” chart-topper also stated that she wants other women to follow suit and embrace being more confident so they will feel liberated.

“Telling other women that they, too, have self-worth, that they are strong, is obviously really important,” she insisted.

Dion uploaded the June cover for Elle Magazine in the U.S. to her Instagram page, which sees the “Taking Chances” songstress looking beautiful in a black poofy dress with little white flower patterns on it. Her mouth is covered from the netted shoulder part of the garment but that adds to the outfit being ethereal and unique.

Recently, her health has been a concern to her loyal fans, who noticed that she had been losing a bit of weight over the years, which led them to question if everything was okay. The Inquisitr recently reported an interview Celine did with Good Morning America’s Deborah Roberts, where she insisted that she is doing fine. She admitted that she had lost a little weight and that she has a new passion, which is dancing.

At the beginning of last month, Dion announced a new studio album and a world tour to support it. The Inquisitr revealed that her new record, as well as the new tour, will be titled Courage. The album is set to be released in November via Sony Records. The North American leg for the tour that is already announced is set to start in September and will go on until March next year.