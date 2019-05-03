Joe Jonas Sweet-Talks New Wife Sophie Turner On Twitter

Joe Jonas took to Twitter to sweet-talk his new wife, Sophie Turner, in a post that showed his love for the Game of Thrones star was on fire!

Less than 24 hours after the two tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas hours after the Jonas Brothers performed their song “Sucker” at The Billboard Music Awards, the singer and songwriter posted a message on the social media site which showed he is clearly besotted with his new Mrs. Jonas.

He called her “on fire” in the tweet, which has been liked 82,000 times so far. What he did not do was confirm their wedding. Neither has Turner as of yet.

Jonas and Turner tied the knot in a ceremony officiated by a man known as Jesse Garon, an Elvis impersonator at Little White Wedding Chapel, a popular spot for couples to tie the knot in Vegas. The name Jesse Garon is the moniker of Elvis twin brother who was born first before Elvis but was stillborn.

After the ceremony, where Joe’s brother Nick and Kevin served as groomsmen, the couple posed on a pink Cadillac in the venue’s famous “Tunnel of Love” drive through.

Hot DAMNNNNNN ???? pic.twitter.com/EW2KSys5Gl — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) May 3, 2019

The Little White Wedding Chapel has been the scene of numerous celebrity weddings reported People Magazine. Britney Spears married her childhood friend Jason Alexander there in a quickie wedding where she was walked down the aisle by a hotel bellman. Other celebs that married at the venue according to People were Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow in 1969, Paul Newman and JoAnn Woodward in 1958, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore in 1987 and Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. in 2002.

The venue also has a drive-thru “Tunnel of Love” wedding chapel for those who want the quickest of weddings. The Clark County, Las Vegas website states that marriage licenses in the state of Nevada to not require either a blood test or waiting period. Those looking to wed must get a license from the courthouse and the cost is $77 and the payment must be in cash only.

.@DanAndShay just sang “Speechless” at a wedding in Las Vegas. Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner to be exact. Congrats to the happy couple ???????????? pic.twitter.com/Rm2nEoEBPw — 96.3 KSCS (@963kscs) May 2, 2019

The couple still plans to have their big summer bash in France, but since their nuptials will be out of the country in order for their families from both the United States and England to make the trek, the couple decided on the country that represents love and romance.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner really made a Vegas wedding look cool pic.twitter.com/dFi9p3Qf4I — ♥ ???? ???? ???? ???? ♥ (@MIUMlUMUSE) May 2, 2019

The chapel is reportedly for sale after the owner, who has run the venue since 1951, has decided it is time to retire. Fox News reported that she is selling the iconic property for $12M. “It’s been a wonderful time but it’s someone else’s turn,” said Charlotte Richards, owner, and operator of the venue to Fox 5 Vegas. Richards said to the news site that the officiants at her chapel have overseen the marriages of more than 1 million couples.