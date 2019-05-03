Watch Carrie Underwood Recover Like A Pro After Awkward Technical Glitch During Tour Opening Night

Carrie showed off her professionalism after a glitch on the first night of her brand new tour.

Carrie Underwood recovered like a true pro after a pretty awkward technical glitch during the opening night of her ‘Cry Pretty Tour 360’ at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, on May 1. Video shared by concert goer @carrieismyqueen on Twitter following the gig showed the star keeping calm and carrying on after her microphone stopped working part way through her set.

The clip posted by the fan during the opening night saw Underwood belting out the song “Drinking Alone” from her 2018 album Cry Pretty into a dangling microphone that stretched down from the ceiling. However, the star’s voice couldn’t be heard at all through the mic – meaning all fans heard was the sound of her band.

But the mishap didn’t seem to faze the talented mom of two at all, as she ditched the microphone and sassily walked across the stage – which is a huge production in the center of the arena that sees her perform for fans in the round – to grab a wireless microphone to keep on singing.

Making things even more awkward for 36-year-old Carrie, that microphone didn’t work at first either – though her powerful voice returned after a few seconds to fill the arena as she belted out the sultry hit from her latest album.

Carrie’s mic malfunction and reaction during Drinking Alone- I guess the show must go on ????????#CryPrettyTour360 pic.twitter.com/mL0eWjVecp — audrey (@carrieismyqueen) May 2, 2019

The country superstar has already been getting rave reviews for her brand new tour, which will see her perform night after night across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. until October.

Several fans flocked to Twitter after seeing the very first stop on the string of shows to praise Underwood – who shockingly only welcomed her second child into the world back in January – for the huge production she put on earlier this week.

Our favorite “All American Girl” killed it on the stage last night here @Gbocoliseum! Thank you @carrieunderwood for an amazing night! ???? #CryPrettyTour360 pic.twitter.com/mjyY3sS1eM — Greensboro Coliseum (@Gbocoliseum) May 2, 2019

I. Am. SHOOK. @carrieunderwood DID THAT!!!! What. A. Setlist. I'm bald. Sorry everyone for all the tweets tonight but this show is stunning. #CryPrettyTour360 pic.twitter.com/0UyXSD5ogb — Luke (@TweetsByLuke) May 2, 2019

Honestly, such an amazing evening tonight watching @carrieunderwood perform on the #CryPrettyTour360. This was a beautiful moment when she performed “See You Again”. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yUkuLXW7gu — Shane Hinton – WCTI Meteorologist (@MakeItRainShane) May 2, 2019

Opening night of the #CryPrettyTour360 and she’s coming for Entertainer of the Year ???????????? @carrieunderwood pic.twitter.com/S6UnWr5YdH — Aaron (@aaronalexbailey) May 2, 2019

Wow @carrieunderwood where do I start?! The show was incredible! The stage is a little too high but the set list… ???????????????? a little bummed you didn’t sing Kingdom but I Know You Won’t made up for it! Can’t wait to see you on a lot more stops this tour!! #CryPrettyTour360 pic.twitter.com/lwCikgcgQf — Jeanine Renda (@CUfan1021) May 2, 2019

Carrie also appeared to be having a pretty great time herself as she hit the road for the first time since 2016 when she toured across North America as part of her ‘Storyteller: Stories In The Round Tour’.

Sharing two photos of herself on stage, the star wrote on her Twitter account after the show, “Thank you, Greensboro, for an AMAZING first show of the #CryPrettyTour360! We truly felt the love tonight!!!”

Underwood – who The Inquisitr shared spoke candidly about the possibility of having more children after suffering three miscarriages – recently opened up to Entertainment Tonight about her huge tour, sharing how excited she was to be able to bring her two sons, 3-month-old Jacob and 4-year-old Isaiah, on the road with her.

“Our first day of the Storyteller Tour, my son Isaiah walked for the first time. Now he’s four and we’re on the Cry Pretty Tour,” the “Love Wins” singer told the outlet. “I just know we’re gonna have many more milestones with him and with Jacob, who is three months old.”

“It just makes my heart happy [that] I have the kind of job where I can bring my children with me and they can be a part of it,” Carrie then continued of making her latest tour a family affair. “My work and my life kind of collide all together and it makes for a big, wonderful mess.”

The American Idol winner’s confessions about motherhood come shortly after The Inquisitr reported earlier this week that Underwood shared the sweetest photo of her 3-month-old son sleeping his way through tour rehearsals ahead of opening night.