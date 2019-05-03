Prince Harry& Meghan Markle Thrilled This Person Is By Their Side For Baby Birth

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, is thrilled this special person is standing by her side as she and husband The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, prepare to welcome their first child together.

Markle’s mother Doria Ragland, has reportedly arrived from the United States to stay by her daughter’s side and assist her as she readies herself for motherhood. Entertainment Tonight reportedly spoke to a royal source who revealed that Markle’s mother has been with her daughter for about one month. This appears to coincide with when Markle ceased public appearances after a whirlwind year of introduction into the royal family.

Ragland has reportedly assisted the couple with moving into their new home at Frogmore Cottage and helping Markle and Prince Harry get settled and set up for their blessed new addition. Markle’s mother is also allegedly doing what she can to make things easier for the couple, who are reportedly “nervous” at the prospect of being parents as Markle’s due date is imminent.

Entertainment Tonight reported that Prince Harry is “really enjoying his mother-in-law’s company” cited a royal source.

As Markle’s due date looms, speculation continues to run rife over how the couple will handle the announcement of their first child to the public. They have already remarked that they will spend the first moments of their baby’s life privately and will not share private details with the public. This means fans of the couple might have to wait hours, or even days after the baby’s birth before a formal announcement is made.

It was also rumored that Markle was attempting to give birth at home. Others allege that she will visit a local hospital near Windsor where their home is located.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share a new photograph from their Wedding Reception at Frogmore House on 19th May. The photograph, which features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card, was taken by photographer Chris Allerton. pic.twitter.com/PQPUuRwnIj — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 14, 2018

Town & Country Magazine reported that Frimley Park Hospital might be the leading contender for Markle to head when she goes into labor. It is located closer to Frogmore Cottage and it has the security needed for privacy during a royal birth. While the preferred choice for many years is the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital, which provides the ultimate in security for the royal baby’s birth, the hospital is a 45-minute drive from the couple’s home in Windsor, so they might not consider it as a first choice.

Loading...

The magazine reported that Sophie, the Countess of Wessex delivered her daughter Lady Louise Windsor there in 2003.

Prince Harry has a scheduled trip to the Netherlands that is set to begin in one week, but ET revealed their source claims he will cancel the trip if necessary. As for the timing of the trip, royal watchers claim that the royal calendar is set up to a year in advance so it is likely the Prince was unaware the trip might coincide with his wife’s due date.