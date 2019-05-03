Former Victoria’s Secret Model Doutzen Kroes Shows Skin In A Tiny Polka Dot Bikini

Doutzen is revealing her model body in a one-shoulder bikini.

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Doutzen Kroes was flaunting her seriously toned model body in a new snap shared to Instagram this week by Dutch clothing brand Hunkemoller. The stunning new photo showed the gorgeous 34-year-old model proudly showing off all her hard work in the gym as she modelled the fun two-piece for a swimwear shoot.

In the snap posted to the social media site on May 2, Doutzen showed off some skin in a black and white polka dot bikini as she shot a very sultry look to the camera.

The mom of two posed in the frilly one-shoulder spotty bikini top and matching bottoms while flipping her long, wavy hair to the side with her arms up on her heads. The star was also shielding her eyes from the sun with a pair of black framed reflective sunglasses on her eyes as she enjoyed the very tropical location.

But the polka dot swimwear was just one of several two-pieces Kroes has been wowing fans in recently.

Earlier this week, The Daily Mail posted several snaps of the model rocking a number of different bikinis during a swimwear shoot for the brand, for which she’s been a spokesperson for since 2016.

The fun swim looks included a strappy maroon bikini as she posed by the pool as well as a string cream number which she showed off while rocking wet hair following a dip in the water.

But Doutzen is certainly no stranger to showing off her incredible bikini body.

The supermodel – who retired from the Victoria’s Secret runway in 2015 – has been spotted flaunting her curves in several different swimwear looks over the past few months, most recently during a fun photo shoot in Miami, Florida.

Back in March, The Inquisitr shared photos of Doutzen rocking a dark two-piece while skateboarding down a Miami street with her long blonde hair flowing down past her shoulders.

But it wasn’t all business for the Dutch model. Kroes also got in some pleasure time, as The Inquisitr also reported that she was soaking up the sun at the beach in the Sunshine State as she sported a leopard-print swimsuit on the sand.

Doutzen previously opened up in an interview with Byrdie about how she keeps her flawless body looking so good for her days spent in a bikini at the beach and on photo shoots, admitting that she’s a big fan of ballet to help her stay toned.

“It is really nice because it keeps you long and lean and I can do ballet exercises anywhere,” Kroes said of her go-to workout. “I do my own little things now, but I have to get more serious.”