Billie Eilish Demands For Fans To Look After Themselves After A Medical Emergency Stops Her Show

Teen sensation Billie Eilish is currently embarking on live shows all around the world, living the best life any 17-year-old could ever possibly dream of. However, in Australia, her show came to a stop after a fan fell seriously ill during the middle of her set. The show that took place in Melbourne was an intimate performance at the St Kilda’s Prince Bandroom with 500 fans according to Music News.

After singing three songs, an audience member felt uneasy which made Eilish stop her show. The girl had to go see the medics and Eilish left the stage while the chaos was taking place. The “Bury A Friend” hitmaker soon returned to her stage after the fan was able to walk out of the venue.

“That’s so f**ked up, I’m really sorry about all of that. She’s OK. You guys mean the whole world to me. Please drink water, please eat, please take care of yourselves,” Eilish said to reassure her audience.

This isn’t the first problem she has had to face since going down under in Australia after Billie had to demand her fans to stop grabbing her breasts, which The Inquisitr recently covered.

“Please don’t grap (sic) my boobs. (I) keep playing this s**t cool but it is very much not,” she posted on her Instagram story.

“I think what happened last night was just an accident so I acted like I didn’t notice cuz I didn’t wanna make her feel bad if she didn’t mean to do it. But if that s**t was (for real) I’m gone (sic).”

In the end, she got in contact with the fan who was apart of the situation and revealed that it wasn’t intentional.

Billie soon after deleted her stories from her account.

In March, she released her long-awaited debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? The Inquisitr revealed that she became the first person born in this millennium to top the U.S. album charts. The record was released via Interscope records and consists of 14 tracks. It contains no features and was produced by her older brother, Finneas O’Connell.

In 2017, she released her debut EP, Don’t Smile At Me, which put her on the map worldwide. According to Billboard, that project alone has generated over 1.2 billion digital streams.

In June this year, she is set to play the iconic Glastonbury Festival. She joins a massive lineup of stars, including Janet Jackson, The Cure, Stormzy, Lizzo, Ms. Lauryn Hill, and The Killers to name a few.

On Instagram, Billie has over 20.9 million followers. Her posts are liked in the millions and are commented on in the thousands. So far, 2019 has been a huge year for the teen sensation, and her success doesn’t show any signs of slowing down.