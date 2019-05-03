Georgia Steel Flaunts Bare Booty In White Swimsuit On Instagram

Georgia Steel has been sharing a ton of swimsuit pics since landing in Ibiza several days ago. Prior to that, her photos were geo-tagged in London. And it looks like she’s having a great time in the sunny paradise, and she’s breaking out some amazing swimsuits too. One Instagram photo in particular showed her rocking a white swimsuit with a thong-cut bottom. The one-piece also had a low scoop back, and she accessorized with matching white sunglasses. In the shot, Georgia leaned against a bar with her left hand, as she angled her derrière towards the camera. She grabbed the sunglasses with her right hand, and appeared to be enjoying a blue drink at the bar.

Prior to that, Steel shared a photo of herself in a black bikini. The top had a classic cut, while the bottoms were eye-catching. It had a super high cut, with the top of the band falling right under her belly button. The bottoms also had a large silver button in the front. Georgia closed her eyes in the Instagram photo and stood on her toes, as she played with her hair with her left hand. The backdrop was filled with tons of pastel colors, including yellow and pink.

And that’s not to mention Georgia’s newest bikini pic, which shows her flaunting her derrière yet again. Except this time, she wore a neon yellow bikini and posed at the beach in the sand. She sat on her knees, and wore her hair in a couple of French braids for the Instagram update. She looked over her left shoulder at the camera, and smiled very slightly.

Georgia previously opened up to Cosmopolitan about how her dad left her and her mom when she was just 4-years-old. Moreover, she opened up about how her dad’s actions have affected her outlook on relationships.

“If I’m honest with you, the whole loyalty thing, that is something my mum has brought me up with. To always be loyal to whoever you’re with…. I definitely stand by the people I care about more than anything. With me and my mum, there’s nothing that could break us up at all. It made me and my mum closer.”

And it’s clear that she has a ton of love for her mom.