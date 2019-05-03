Arianny Celeste Dons Pink Bikini & Strikes A Sexy Pose In New Instagram Video

Arianny Celeste is wowing her fans with a new Instagram video that shows her rocking a pink bikini. The short clip gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at a photoshoot, as Arianny struck a sexy pose on the ground and changed her body angles slightly in order to get that perfect shot. The UFC ring girl wore a bubblegum pink ensemble, which consisted of a bandeau-type bikini top with a pair of high-cut bottoms. She wore her hair down in loose waves, and propped her head up with her right arm. Meanwhile, she laid her left leg over her right, and curved her body to accentuate her hips.

The second video of the series showed the model in the same outfit, except this time she posed standing up. She wore a pair of heels, and you could see her layered necklaces and bracelets. Behind her was a low white wall, along with tons of tropical green plants.

Celeste also shared her makeup secrets with fans too, and promoted a brand called Nudestix. She did so with a video and a selfie. The Instagram selfie showed her in a blue tank top, as she accessorized with matching blue drop earrings, which were prominent because she pulled her hair back behind her left ear. She wore a glossy lipstick and light pink eyeshadow.

But that’s not all, as Arianny also shared several Instagram Stories. These included a shot of a delicious looking smoothie, along with a couple of infographics that described the benefits of intermittent fasting. She also shared that she was getting a lymphatic massage, and recorded her masseuse talking about what it can do for people.

It’s not unusual for Arianny to be candid with her fans, and it appears that she’s opening up lately about her health interests and choices. She’s also spoken with Naluda Magazine about some of her most personal life events.