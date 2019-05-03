Fans Praise Justin Bieber For Being Honest About His Journey With His Faith And Anxiety

'There is hope and it's in him,' Justin Bieber said in a lengthy Instagram post about his faith in Jesus.

Since his career took off when he was only in his early teens, Justin Bieber has been under intense media scrutiny. The press has followed him around while he is on dates, trying to work, and even just going out for a bite to eat. The lack of privacy and incessant criticism eventually got to him, causing him stress and depression.

The singer has been candid in the past about his struggles with depression and anxiety. Just this past year, he married supermodel Hailey Baldwin, who encouraged him to get medical treatment for his mental issues. According to his recent Instagram post, Bieber has been finally regaining his happiness, according to Bustle.

On Thursday, the singer posted a black and white selfie of himself on Instagram. Along with the photo was a lengthy caption in which the star spoke about his faith in Jesus and included quotes from the Bible. He opened up about journey with fear and anxiety and explained how he has had to really rely on his faith to get through the dark days. The singer encouraged his fans to not give up, despite the obstacles that may come their way.

“Don’t stop fighting the battle has already won.. fight for what you love and who you love don’t let fear and anxiety win..God has not given us a spirit of fear but of power love and of a sound mind!”

On Bieber’s Instagram post, there were nearly 3 million likes and thousands of comments wishing the singer well. Many pointed out that it takes real courage to admit to the world that you’re struggling, and it showed a definite sign of maturity.

“Words of a warrior with a purpose and light,” wrote Mikey Arana.

“Amen brother. Our self care and love is the most important thing for us to do. Its time to make our mental health a priority, it’s ok to talk about it and share stories it’s what helps us heal and to be stronger,” wrote another user.

The encouraging message follows another emotional post by the singer in March, during which he explained that he was simply not happy during his last tour. He spoke about not wanting to disappoint his fans, who expected him to be his normal upbeat and energetic self.

He went on to note that he has some “deep rooted issues” he’s still trying to conquer so that he can be the best husband he can possibly be. He promised fans that they’d be getting a new album in the near future.