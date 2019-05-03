Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Mathers Is Fire In Body-Hugging Biker Shorts

Haile Mathers delighted her fans by sharing a shot of herself in body-hugging biker shorts. The 22-year-old has grown up in the limelight all her life as the daughter of one of the most famous rappers of all time, Marshall Mathers, a.k.a. Eminem.

However, Hailie has shied away from the music industry and decided to focus instead on beauty and fashion. Using Instagram, she has become a social media influencer in her own right, already boasting 1.5 million followers.

Her father first shot her into fame with the track “Hailie’s Song” on his 2002 album The Eminem Show. In addition to winning rap album of the year, the album would also sell 30 million copies globally.

At the time, Eminem said in interviews that his daughter was what gave him his drive to pursue success, per The Daily Mail.

“She has been my main source of drive and motivation, especially when she was first born. I didn’t have a career yet, I didn’t have money, I didn’t have a place to live. I think that kicked me… harder knowing, ‘How am I going to raise her?'”

At the time, Eminem was undergoing a relationship low with ex-wife Kim. The pair had a tumultuous relationship, and ended up getting married and divorced twice. Eminem said that focusing on his daughter helped him through the emotional distress of these times.

“She’s always been the driving force for me to stay busy, stay focused, always been my number one reason for fear of failure. I can’t fail. I can’t have her grow up and not be able to say, ‘My dad succeeded.'”

Hailie, who goes by Hailie Jade on Instagram, looks to be taking cues from her Dad and staying busy with social media updates.

In the athletic wear picture, Hailie wears tight black biker shorts, a black and white striped hoodie, white chunky sneakers, and a black backpack. Her hair is loosely curled, and she poses against a rooftop guard wall by looking out pensively over a skyline. The picture earned an impressive 62,700 likes and 440 comments.

Hailie might have been exercising to burn off an indulgent lunch she had earlier in the week. In another Instagram snap, the Michigan native was eating a juicy cheeseburger, fries, and milkshake.

In that picture, she is relaxing in a boho-chic restaurant with ivy lining the walls. Hailie wore a simple black t-shirt and accessorized with three gold necklaces. She styled her hair in her trademark loose waves. Fans loved the picture, and it soon earned over 103,000 likes and over 880 comments.