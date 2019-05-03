Watch Sevilla FC Vs. CD Leganés Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch La Liga Match Live Online

Sevilla FC can move into fourth place in Spain's La Liga if they can defeat mid-table CD Leganés in the opening match of Round 36.

Two years after advancing to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League, where they lost to Bayern Munich, Sevilla FC have perhaps their best chance to move back into Champions League qualification set when they take on mid-table Madrid side CD Leganés — a team known as “The Cucumber Growers” — in the opening match of La Liga Round 36. A win vaults the Seville side over Getafe, who sit level on points at 55, per Sky Sports.

The first three Champions League berths are sewn up between champions Barcelona and the two “big” Madrid teams, Atlético and Real. But the fourth spot is up for grabs, with Valencia also still in position at 52 points. Now, Sevilla will try to gain some breathing room in the match that will live stream from the Ramón Sánchez.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Sevilla FC vs. CD Leganés Round 36 La Liga Friday match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time on Friday, May 3, at the 43,883-seat Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in Seville, Andalusia, Spain.

In the United States, that start time will be 10:15 a.m. ET, 7:15 a.m. PT. In the United Kingdom, kickoff is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. British Summer Time.

Getafe currently hold the edge over Sevilla thanks to two head-to-head wins that saw the Madrid team blank their rivals from Seville 3-0 and 2-0, per ESPN. But the race for fourth has been more of a race away from the slot in recent weeks.

Last weekend, all three teams competing for that final Champions League berth managed to lose, per AFP, leading to headlines in the Spanish press that read, “Nobody wants the Champions League. But Sevilla can prove they want it by beating the Cucumber Growers at home on Friday.”

Wissam Ben Yedder leads Sevilla FC with 17 goals. Paolo Bruno / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Sevilla FC vs. CD Leganés clash, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports streaming service requires cable or satellite service login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

But there is a way to watch the game for free, without a cable or BeIn Sports subscription. Fans can sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV. Both services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free trial, allowing fans of the Spanish league to watch the Los Rojiblancos vs. Los Pepineros match for free.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Premier Sports. Another way to stream the Friday match will be via Facebook Live, which offers a free stream on the La Liga Facebook page.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the Sunday match, while in Italy, the game will be broadcast by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 La Liga match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that will also offer a live stream of Sevilla FC vs. CD Leganés, be sure to consult the information at Live Soccer TV.