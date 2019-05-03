‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Summer Schemes To Tear Kyle And Lola Apart

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Summer uses Dina to tear Kyle and Lola apart.

Things seem almost perfect for Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Lola (Sasha Calle). They finally took things to the next level in their relationship, and for the very first time, both Lola and Kyle are on the same page. Things should be perfect, right? Unfortunately, no. The not-so-ideal part of their situation is that Kyle is still married to Summer (Hunter King), and although he’s asked for a divorce, things aren’t quite that simple.

According to She Knows Soaps, Summer happens to be in the right place at the right time when Dina (Marla Adams) has an episode, and once again, Summer steps right up to help. In fact, at the time she may not even be thinking of it as a way to get to Kyle; she helps Dina. However, once Kyle arrives, Summer ensures that it turns into lunch out with Dina.

Later, Lola tries to surprise Kyle at work and bring him back his tablet. However, when Lola shows up at Jabot, her boyfriend is nowhere to be found. Kyle, Summer, and Dina arrive at an opportune moment to say hello to Lola.

Lola and Kyle talk while Summer makes plans for a business trip to New York with Kyle. No doubt, Summer has plans to seduce her estranged husband while they’re away from Genoa City. Lola may find herself wanting to go with them, but even if she can go, she has to make sure that Society is a success. Now is not a good time to go, considering Society just opened. Even with Abby (Melissa Ordway) on her side, Lola will likely be forced to look on as Kyle and Summer jet away.

When Kyle offered to marry Summer in exchange for Summer donating part of her liver to Lola, he promised her he would give their marriage an entire year. Now that the surgery is over and Summer saved Lola’s life, Kyle doesn’t want to spend a year of his life tied to Summer.

He asked her if they could get divorced and remain friends, and then, according to The Inquisitr, Kyle moved on with Lola by spending the night together.

Unfortunately for Kyle, it does not seem like Summer has any plans to give him up easily. She will likely pull out all the stops to come between Lola and Kyle.