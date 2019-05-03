Pete Davidson Photographed With Hillary Clinton At 30 Rock

Pete Davidson this week was photographed with one of the few women in the world who’s more recognizable than his former fiance, Ariana Grande.

Per Page Six, Davidson had his picture taken at 30 Rock this week with former Secretary of State, First Lady, and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. The picture was taken and posted to Twitter by Hillary staffer Opal Vadhan.

Clinton appeared in studio Wednesday on Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC show, so it’s likely she was at 30 Rock for that reason. Davidson is presumably preparing for this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live, which Adam Sandler will host.

Davidson is known to be such a fan of the former candidate’s that he even has a tattoo of her likeness, per The Chicago Tribune.

The comedian also has a known tie to Hillary’s husband, former President Bill Clinton. In 2015, when Davidson was first on Saturday Night Live, he received a letter from the former president, per The Laugh Button, which he shared to his social media.

“I recently read an article about your career and deep family connection to service in the city,” the former president wrote to Davidson, in reference to the death of Davidson’s father, a firefighter, in the 9/11 attacks. “As a fan of Saturday Night Live, I want to congratulate you on joining the cast-I can only imagine how excited you must be, both as a comedian and lifelong New Yorker.”

Clinton, the letter showed, has maintained an admiration for Saturday Night Live even after the show spent close to a quarter century mocking him as an oversexed buffoon.

In addition Davidson, per The Daily Mail, reacted with pride to the episode last year when Bill Clinton appeared to be caught ogling Grande during Aretha Franklin’s funeral, while Clinton was seated and Grande was singing. Davidson, who was dating Grande at the time, told Howard Stern that he had “never been prouder” than when Clinton eyed his then-fiance, and the pastor at the service, Bishop Charles H. Ellis III, appeared to graze her breast.

Davidson recently split up from actress Kate Beckinsale after a relationship that lasted for a few months. Per The Inquisitr, the couple broke up after Beckinsale decided the spotlight on them had gotten too bright.

“Even though Kate has been in Hollywood for a long time, she struggled with the attention on her relationship with Pete. He lives his life with his heart on his sleeve,” a source told Page Six last month.