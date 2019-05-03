Watch Juventus Vs. Torino FC Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Serie A Turin Derby As Torino Aims At 4th Place

Serie A title-winners Juventus can reach the magical 100 point mark for the second time, while crosstown rivals Torino are aiming for the Champions League.

With four games remaining in the Serie A season, Juventus has already won the scudetto for the eighth season in a row. But by winning their final quarter of contests, The Old Lady has a chance to become only the second team in Italian history to reach the 100-point mark in a season. At 88 points heading into Round 35, Juve stand at 88 points, meaning 12 more give them an even 100. The first and so far one team ever to reach those heights? Also Juve, per the official Juventus website, in the 2013-2014 campaign when they reached a remarkable total of 102 points from a maximum 114. But in the second Turin derby of the season, Torino also have something to play for, in the match that will live stream from Juventus Stadium.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serie A Turin derby pitting table-topping Juventus against sixth-place Torino FC, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Central European Daylight Time at the 41,507-seat Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy, on Friday, May 3.

In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 7:30 p.m British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Friday, or 11:30 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can catch the live stream starting at 1 a.m. India Standard Time on Saturday, May 4.

Juevntus have won the last four Turin derby clashes, and are unbeaten in nine, according to SportingPedia. But Torino, now in sixth place, sit only three points behind Atalanta, who occupy the fourth and final UEFA Champions League qualification slot. Reaching that goal would mark a major landmark for Torino, who have never take part in the Champions League.

The Turin derby was originally scheduled to be played on Saturday, but was moved to Friday to avoid coinciding with the 70th anniversary of the Superga air tragedy. The plane crash on May 4, 1949, killed all 18 members of the Torino team, which at the time was one of the top teams in the world, as well as 13 other team staff members and journalists traveling with the club, according to Times of Malta.

