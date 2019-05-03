Wendy Williams Slams Madonna, Tells Her To ‘Stick To Her Old Lady Moves’

Wendy Williams says iconic popstar Madonna is an old lady now.

During the 1980s, Madonna dominated over the music charts, earning herself the name “The Queen of Pop.” She was an icon of her generation, inspiring many musical artists to come after her. However, it’s been quite a few years since Madonna’s reign, and talk show host Wendy Williams had a lot to say about the music icon on Thursday’s episode of The Wendy William’s Show. Williams made it clear that she feels that Madonna is too old to be performing in the way that she used to, according to Pop Culture Celebrity.

Madonna has kept a bit more on the quiet side in recent years. She’s been focused on other things, such as raising her six children, Lourdes Leon, Rocco Ritchie, David Banda Mwale Ciccone Ritchie, Mercy James, and twins Estere Ciccone and Stelle Ciccone. Estere and Stelle are only 6-years-old, keeping their famous mother on her toes. Now 60-years-old, Madonna doesn’t perform quite as often as she once did.

Nevertheless, she took the stage at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday and gave it her all. She performed “Medellín” alongside Maluma in a very creative performance that was filled with holograms depicting the star fulfilling a wide variety of personas. The holograms appeared to dance alongside her throughout the performance, causing the crowd to go wild. She performed in a pirate-themed costume complete with black gloves, tall heels, and a patch over one eye.

Williams praised other performers at the ceremony such as Cardi B and Mariah Carey, but slammed not only Madonna’s outfit but her entire performance. She didn’t hold back from making fun of the star’s eccentric getup or the fact that she doesn’t dance exactly like some of the more modern performers.

“She moves like an old lady…and if you move like an old lady then you should just stick to your old lady moves. Those stupid grills, and the patch over her eye and she was sitting on the floor, and the dancers were dragging her around like a wet dishrag…like, eww.”

Some Twitter users didn’t care for Williams’ remarks and weren’t afraid to let her know it.

“Praising Cardi, and Mariah, who clearly can’t sing anymore, and dissing Madonna? Not knowing who Maluma is? You’re showing your bitter age missy,” one person commented.

“So rude about [Madonna]. Madonna was jumping around the stage 20 years ago love! Paula lip synced for her life! She was entertaining, you’re not love,” another user wrote.