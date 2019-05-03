Kelly Clarkson Underwent Appendectomy After Hosting The BBMAs

Kelly Clarkson proved just how strong she is on Wednesday evening when she powered through as host of the 2019 Billboard Music Awards despite experiencing severe abdominal pain. The singer reportedly had her appendix removed just hours after the show. On Thursday morning, Clarkson took to Twitter to open up about the “terrifying” experience and assure fans that she’s doing alright, according to E! News.

The Voice coach had reportedly been suffering from appendicitis all week, but chose to move forward with her plans to host the awards show in Las Vegas.

“Not gonna lie….. I may or may not have broken down in tears after the show from pain,” Clarkson explains in her tweet on Thursday.

She continued on to explain that she flew home after event, where she “nailed the surgery” in the early hours of the morning. Now, Clarkson said she is “feeling awesome.”

“Bye bye appendix,” the singer concluded, adding, “#TheShowMustGoOn.”

Clarkson may have been in pain all evening, but no one in the audience would have known. She effortlessly fulfilled her hosting duties, which included an epic performance of tunes that were nominated in this year’s ceremony, according to People. The two-time host’s medley included hits such as Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You,” Marren Morris and Zedd’s “The Middle,” Cardi B’s “I Like It,” and more.

She looked glamorous for the occasion in a black long-sleeved sequined dress with ruched detailing and a high leg slit. Clarkson added a bit of color to the outfit with rainbow-colored, sparkling strappy heels.

The singer was sure to give a big shout-out to her team on Thursday morning. In a series of tweets, she thanked her husband and manager Brandon Blackstock, her assistant, her “glam squad,” her photographer, and her tour manager Dennis Sharp. She also gave a special thanks to Jason Halbert and Jessi Collins for planning the evening’s musical medley.

“My world wouldn’t be the same without y’alls insane talent! I’m blessed 2 have u 2 n my life,” she wrote.

A representative for Clarkson explained on Thursday that the American Idol alum is “doing great” after her surgery. Hopefully she will get some well-deserved rest and a speedy recovery.

Clarkson has a busy schedule ahead of her, including The Voice‘s upcoming Top 13 Live Performances on Monday evening. The “Broken and Beautiful” singer is also preparing for her new talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, which is set to premiere on September 9 on NBC.